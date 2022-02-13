Kurt Zouma has been removed from the starting lineup for West Ham's Premier League fixture with Leicester City after feeling unwell in the warm-up.
Zouma has been under intense scrutiny in recent days after footage emerged of him kicking his pet cat.
Ad
Hammers boss David Moyes had stood by his defender, keeping in his XI for the win over Watford on Tuesday, and initially for the trip to the King Power Stadium.
Premier League
Brady: Zouma deserves forgiveness and chance for redemption after cat-kicking incident
But after pulling up during his side's warm-up, Zouma conversed with medical staff before heading down the tunnel. The BBC reported that the 27-year-old had problems with his vision and had been sick earlier in the day.
- Brady: Zouma deserves forgiveness and chance for redemption after cat-kicking incident
- Antonio questions level of Zouma backlash – ‘Is it worse than racism?’
More to follow.
- - -
Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games live and on demand on discovery+.
Premier League
Moyes says Zouma available to play for West Ham against Leicester this weekend
Football
Zouma's brother Yoan suspended by club pending RSPCA investigation
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad