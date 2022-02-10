Michail Antonio has questioned whether there has been an overreaction to West Ham team-mate Kurt Zouma’s cat-kicking video, asking "is it worse than players convicted of racism?".

West Ham boss David Moyes was heavily criticised for starting Zouma against Watford on Tuesday in light of a shocking video which showed the defender kicking his pet cat.

Zouma’s cats have since been taken away by the RSPCA , while West Ham have fined the player two weeks’ wages which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

Adidas have also dropped their sponsorship of Zouma, while there have been calls for Zouma to be suspended from possible selection for the French national team.

On his way to West Ham training, Antonio said of the situation: "I've got a question for you. Do you think what he's done is worse than racism?"

"I'm not condoning a thing that he's done. I don't agree with what he has done at all.

"But there's people that have been convicted and been caught for racism, and have played football afterwards. They got an eight-game punishment or something like that, but people are now calling for people to be sacked and to lose their livelihood.

"I've just got to ask this question to everyone out there: is what he's [Zouma] done worse than what the people convicted of racism done?"

Back in 2011, then-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez was given an eight-match ban and fined by the FA after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently supporting an RSPCA investigation.

"Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats," an RSPCA spokesperson said.

"They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

"We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.

"We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."

In the immediate aftermath of the video going rival, Zouma issued an apology.

Zouma issued an apology for the attack and insisted it was an isolated incident.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video," he said. "I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

A West Ham statement added: "West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

Moyes said he was a “big animal lover” but defended his decision to start Zouma earlier in the week.

He said: "Yes, he will [remain available]. The club will sort the rest of it out. I'll look after the football side.

"I'm really disappointed, and the club have taken all the action they can do at the moment behind the scenes. My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that.

"I'm a big animal lover and it's something that will have affected a lot of people.

"I was completely disappointed with what I saw and what I was told, but my job was to try and find a way to get a win for West Ham. Some people will be disappointed and I understand that.”

