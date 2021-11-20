Two late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings gave Aston Villa a 2-0 victory over Brighton as Steven Gerrard got off to a winning start at Villa Park.

The former England and Liverpool captain was introduced to the Villa Park crowd for the first time before kick off, but Brighton controlled much of the opening period to largely silence the home fans.

Jason Steele made a good save to stop a Matty Cash header after 12 minutes before a cross from Marc Cucurella evaded everyone in the middle as the Seagulls edged the contest.

Emi Martinez made a save to deny Leandro Trossard on the half-hour mark with Tariq Lamptey’s pace giving Aston Villa problems down the wing.

Brighton controlled possession in the second half as Graham Potter made his first change of the match with Solly March replacing Cucurella off the bench after 64 minutes.

Villa had a penalty kick appeal turned down after a clash between Cash and March. Leon Bailey would replace Danny Ings soon after.

But just as it looked that both sides would have to settle for a point, Watkins broke the deadlock five minutes from the end of normal time after cutting inside off the wing and curling a finish into the far corner.

And Mings made sure of the win four minutes later, side-footing home a finish after a good period of pressure from the home team.

The result lifts Aston Villa up to 15th place in the Premier League table and ends a run of five straight defeats while Brighton drop down to eighth.

