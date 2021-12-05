An injury-time goal from Patrick Bamford salvages a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Tyler Roberts was handed his third league start of the season and he puts Leeds in front, scoring his first goal of the campaign on his 100th appearance for the club. He connected with Raphinha's dangerous pass and tapped into the net.

Ad

Leeds continued to push forward but it was the visitors who grabbed an equaliser in the 54th minute through Shandon Baptiste. Sergi Canos' deflected cross was drilled into the bottom corner by the Grenada international.

Premier League Son Heung-min stars as Spurs win to go sixth 02/12/2021 AT 18:50

Momentum was with Brentford and although Mads Roerslev managed to head a Canos cross wide at the far post on the hour mark, it was the former who put the visitors ahead.

Bryan Mbeumo played a perfectly timed pass to Canos and he lifted his shot above Meslier into the net.

It looked as though Brentford would wrap up all three points and move into the top half of the Premier League table, but substitute Patrick Bamford struck in the final seconds from close range to rescue a draw.

Premier League 'The biggest challenge for me' - Conte on his toughest job with struggling Spurs 02/12/2021 AT 11:51