Leeds have beaten Premier League rivals to the signing of highly-rated midfielder Lewis Bate from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has also represented England at youth level, captained the Blues in the 2020 FA Youth Cup final, before stepping up to the under-23s last season, where he made 20 appearances.

Bate has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road, and although the fee is undisclosed, it is understood the Yorkshire club paid £1.2m in a deal which also includes a large sell-on clause.

He will initially link up with the under-23s at Leeds, but it is understood he has made the move due to the increased prospect of first-team football.

“10 years ago I walked through the doors at Cobham for the first time,” said Bate on his social media channels.

“Since then, the players and staff I have worked with over the years have helped me become the person and player I am today.

“However, I now believe it is time to move on to a new chapter in my career. But first I would like to thank everyone at Chelsea who has supported and believed in me throughout my time at the club.

“I will forever be grateful to Chelsea for what they have done for me on and off of the football pitch”.

