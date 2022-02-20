Manchester United face Leeds United, with both clubs approaching potentially huge upheaval in the summer.

With under half of the league season left to play, the pressure is on the sides, and both Marcelo Bielsa and Ralf Rangnick will be aware that time is running out for them to leave a lasting sense of achievement for their teams.

Bielsa is set to leave Elland Road at the end of the season, and his tenure in Yorkshire has been a remarkable one compared to the rest of his career. Of course, like almost everywhere else he has been, he has failed to win a trophy that matters. Compared to the rest of the most respected managers in the world, he has a notably bare trophy cupboard. For Leeds, they won’t care, and that’s understandable - he was the man who finally brought them back to the Premier League. As an historically important club, they are on the cusp of establishing themselves as a serious outfit once again.

That’s why the remainder of the season matters. With just five points separating them from the bottom three, if they were to be drawn into a relegation scrap and go down, it would essentially render the last few years pointless. Bielsa rarely leaves a team in happy circumstances. Such is his approach, he bequeaths a setup of players who are physically tired and mentally exhausted. Relegation would add financial damage to potential chaos. It’s far easier to replace one player after the next when you have Premier League money.

In terms of morale, relegation would see the fans suffer a heavy blow, too. Being on the cusp of becoming a real Premier League side again, rather than plucky interlopers, would be a damaging experience to their self-esteem. If Bielsa really wants a rare success on his patchy - and bafflingly well-regarded - CV, then he needs to keep Leeds up.

There’s something similar at United for Rangnick. The German arrived as an exciting force who could get the team tactically organised, and with his follow-up role as a consultant expected to guide the club now that Ed Woodward’s wrecking ways have been jettisoned, it was the chance for United’s revenues to match their organisational attitude. If they do not finish in the top four, that imperils their medium-term plans in a number of ways.

Most basically, losing out on Champions League money means that affording the players they want in the summer becomes harder, and gives the Glazers another reason not to invest in the market, the training ground and the stadium. Failing to gain credible European football ahead of a winter World Cup also makes it a risk to join United for any emerging youngsters looking to break out into the wider consciousness. You can't prove your excellence solely in the Premier League, when the best players are often elsewhere, and certainly not in the English mid-table.

There are already reports that United failed to back Rangnick in the January market because they were unsure he would be sticking around. If he finishes fifth or worse, that adds to the justification that he does not need to be supported any further. The interim manager has a strong track record of identifying excellent young talent around Europe, so really he should be able to provide a workable shortlist of transfers for any incoming manager, particularly if he is involved in recruitment of a new coach, too. By proving his worth on the pitch and in the league table, he will gain more capital to influence United’s future.

While Sunday’s game between the two is just one game, three points gain in importance as the number of fixtures remaining dwindles. The margin for error is growing noticeably more slight. Old, bitter rivals need to beat their opponents to work towards a summer renewal, rather than deal with panic once again.

