Chelsea go eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a 3-0 win over 10-man Leeds to virtually seal Champions League qualification next season.

The Blues got off to the ideal start in the fourth minute when Mason Mount fired a first-time strike into the top corner beyond the reach of Illan Meslier.

And with the visitors continuing to pile on the pressure, Daniel James was shown a straight red card for reckless late challenge on Mateo Kovacic in the 24th minute.

Six minutes later and Lukaku had the ball in the net when he delicately lobbed Meslier, but it was chalked off for offside.

Chelsea started the second half on the front foot and Christian Pulisic extended their advantage in the 55th minute, drilling his low shot from outside the box into the bottom corner beyond a static Meslier.

And Chelsea wrapped up an easy win in the 83rd minute through Romelu Lukaku, who fired into the roof of the net from close range after a poor giveaway from Diego Llorente near the halfway line.

TALKING POINT - ARE LEEDS GOING DOWN?

Leeds are now in 18th and level on points with Burnley who have a game in hand. With upcoming games against Brighton at home and an away trip to Brentford, head coach Marsch will have to find a way of getting his side to create more goalscoring opportunities, having only found the net once in their last four matches.

A loss against Chelsea this evening was perhaps expected, especially after James' clumsy first-half dismissal, but zero shots on target will be equally concerning for Marsch with Joe Gelhardt, 20, and Archie Gray, 16, the only fit recognised strikers at his disposal unless Rodrigo is pushed into a more advanced position.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MASON MOUNT

The 23-year-old was comfortably the best player on the pitch with his goal and assist proving pivotal on the night. His energy levels did not drop at any point in the match and he was a constant problem for Leeds' defence.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leeds: Meslier (5), Cooper (5), Koch (5), Llorente (4), Struijk (3), Phillips (4), Bate (5), Raphinha (5), Harrison (5), Rodrigo (5), James (3)

Subs: Firpo (5), Klich (5), Gelhardt (N/A)

Chelsea: Mendy (6), Chalobah (7), Christensen (6), Rudiger (6), James (7), Jorginho (6), Kovacic (7), Alonso (6), Mount (8), Pulisic (7), Lukaku (7)

Subs: Loftus-Cheek (6), Azpilicueta (N/A), Ziyech (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

4' - GOAL! CHELSEA TAKE THE LEAD! Mount fires the visitors in front to get the Blues off to the perfect start! James, in plenty of space on the right flank, lays the ball off to Mount on the edge of the box and he curls a first-time effort into the top corner beyond the reach of Meslier. It's the worst start possible for Leeds!

23' - RED CARD FOR JAMES! It's a straight red for the Leeds forward for a late challenge on Kovacic! It was a violent follow through as he planted his studs into the Croatian's ankle. It's a clear-cut red for what was a dangerous challenge. Leeds are in real trouble now.

55' - GOAL! PULISIC PUTS CHELSEA TWO UP! Pulisic has surely ended this game as a contest! A neat backheel from Mount falls into his path just otusdie the box and he drives his left-footed strike into the bottom corner. Chelsea have a two-goal cushion!

83' - GOAL! LUKAKU FINALLY SCORES! He deserved that! Chelsea are well on their way to securing Champions League footall. Llorente loses the ball and Loftus-Cheek lays it off to Ziyech. He feeds it to Lukaku and he eventually is able to get control of the ball and fires into the top corner

KEY STATS

