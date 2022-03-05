Jesse Marsch's first game in charge of Leeds United ended in a 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City to remain two points off the relegation zone.

It was a typical fast and furious start from the visitors with Kasper Schmeichel saving efforts from Dan James and Jack Harrison with his feet.

And defensively Leeds looked more organised compared to the recent Manchester United and Liverpool defeats under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Foxes were restricted to few opportunities in the first half with their best effort falling to Wilfried Ndidi whose header from a corner was straight at the goalkeeper.

Marsch's side continued to dominate in the second half with Schmeichel keeping out Rodrigo's glancing header from a corner.

Brendan Rodgers made a double change, bringing on Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho, and the latter set up Harvey Barnes who curled a low shot into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

Marsch brought on Tyler Roberts and youngster Joe Gelhardt but they were unable to find an equaliser despite having more of the possession.

The result leaves them two points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley who have two games in hand on them while the Foxes are up to tenth position.

TALKING POINT

Better defensively from Leeds but they lack a goalscorer.

The visitors carved out the better chances throughout but lacked that clinical edge in front of goal.

Patrick Bamford was back on the bench, having been out with injury since December, but it will take him time to try and rediscover last season's goalscoring form.

But Leeds need a goalscorer quickly as results elsewhere this weekend could put them in the drop zone.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester): He made a couple of brilliant saves with an outstretched leg to deny the visitors in the first half. Schmeichel then kept out Rodrigo's goalbound header and then from point blank range denied Raphinha before Barnes' winner.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 9, Albrighton 6, Amartey 7, Soyuncu 8, Thomas 5, Ndidi 7, Choudhury 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6, Tielemans 5, Barnes 7, Vardy 6. Subs: Lookman 5, Iheanacho 7, Mendy n/a.

LEEDS UNITED: Meslier 6, Ayling 6, Koch 6, Struijk 7, Firpo 8, Dallas 6, Klich 5, Raphinha 5, James 7, Harrison 7, Rodrigo 7. Subs: Gelhardt 6, Roberts n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOOD SAVE! The ball is threaded through to James whose low shot across goal is turned around the post by Schmeichel.

8' - GREAT MOVE! Lovely counter, James finds Harrison whose low shot from a tight angle is saved by Schmeichel.

60' - GOOD SAVE! Firpo's cross finds Raphina who must score and Schmeichel blocks it with his feet. Marsh cannot believe it.

67' - GOAL FOR LEICESTER! Barnes trades passes with Iheanacho and his low shot goes into the bottom corner.

KEY STAT

Excluding own goals, Leicester have had more goals scored by English players than any other side in the Premier League this season (21).

