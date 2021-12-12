Two goals from Youri Tielemans and one each for Patson Daka and James Maddison fire Leicester to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Newcastle.

Jonny Evans was forced to go off with a hamstring in the opening five minutes, but Leicester got a penalty in the 38th minute when Jamaal Lascelles tripped over James Maddison in the box.

Tielemans fired the hosts in front with his first goal of the season from the spot, smashing his penalty into the top corner.

Newcastle continued to threaten on the counter-attack, but the Foxes would go further ahead in 57th minute through a fine team goal. Maddison's sublime flick found Harvey Barnes before he unselfishly squared for Daka to tap into the empty net.

And although the visitors did all they could to get back into the match, Tielemans added another in the 81st minute. Maddison fed the Belgium international who drilled his shot the net from close range to get his second of the afternoon.

Leicester compounded Newcastle's misery four minutes later as Maddison wrapped up the victory with a cool left-footed finish.

The result means the Foxes move up into eighth on 22 points. For Newcastle, Eddie Howe's side remain in 19th on 10 points.

