League-leaders Chelsea returned from the international break in style cruising to victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated from the first whistle and were given reward when Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring heading home Ben Chilwell's inswinging corner after 14 minutes.

Before the half-hour mark it was two when former Fox N'Golo Kante was given freedom to run with the ball from the halfway line to the penalty area before curling a left-footed area past Kasper Schmeichel's despairing dive and inside the post.

Substitutes Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic combined for a third 19 minutes from time as the former was played in by Trevor Chalobah and twisted Caglar Soyuncu before sliding a ball for the American international to slot home.

More to follow..

