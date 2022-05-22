Premier League / Matchday 38
Emirates Stadium / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Arsenal - Everton

Lineups

Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
37286390
2
LiverpoolLIV
37278289
3
ChelseaCHE
372011671
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
372151168
5
ArsenalARS
372131366
16
EvertonEVE
371162039
