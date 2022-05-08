Premier League / Matchday 36
Emirates Stadium / 08.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Arsenal v Leeds result: Eddie Nketiah's early double seals victory over 10-man visitors
- All
- Highlights
-
MATCH REPORT
A huge victory for Arsenal as they inflict yet another defeat on relegation-threatened Leeds.
Break it all down in our in-depth match report.
Nketiah strikes twice to fire Arsenal closer to CL qualification
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 2-1 LEEDS
It's not as half as comfortable as what it should have been but Arsenal have a precious three points in their quest for Champions League football next season. They're just one win away from securing a top-four spot.
Leeds, however, are in the bottom three for the first time this calendar year after Everton won at Leicester.
90'+3
LEEDS WIN ANOTHER CORNER...
And as you'd expect, Meslier is coming up again.
Firpo delivers, Rodrigo meets it but Ramsdale makes the save.
And that could be that.
90'
THREE MINUTES ARE ADDED ON!
Still time for a late Leeds opportunity?
89'
IMPORTANT CHALLENGE!
Arsenal clear the corner and Pepe races forward with Meslier still in the home side's half. Panic stations for Leeds but James comes to the rescue, making an important challenge before the Arsenal forward can get his shot away.
88'
CORNER TO LEEDS!
Llorente's pass is intercepted for a corner. And we know what happened the last time the visitors won a corner! Meslier is coming up for it...
84'
DISAPPOINTING
He takes an age with the free-kick and it's certainly not worth the wait for Arsenal fans as Odegaard floats the ball straight into the arms of Meslier.
83'
FREE-KICK TO ARSENAL
Smith Rowe is caught by Struijk and Arsenal have a free-kick in a dangerous area - another opportunity for the hosts to get on the scoreboard.
78'
ARSENAL SUB
Arteta isn't going to take any chances with Martinelli. He's replaced by Smith Rowe in a straight swap on the left channel.
Off
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Assists1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against3
On
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
76'
NO PENALTY!
Chris Kavanagh waves away Arsenal's appeals for a spot-kick. Xhaka's cross strikes Koch's arm but the referee isn't interested.
75'
WIDE!
Xhaka feeds Odegaard into the box, he creates the space for a shot but drags his effort just wide.
A third would kill the tension that has formed inside the Emirates.
74'
LEEDS ATTACK
Harrison drives the visitors forward on the counter attack, but his through ball to Rodrigo is intercepted.
72'
STOPPAGE
The game has stopped to allow Martinelli to receive treatment for cramp.
70'
COMPLEXION OF GAME HAS CHANGED
You can feel it, there is anxiety amongst the home players and supporters. Leeds, on the other hand, have a new found confidence. Should they avoid defeat, they will remain above the drop zone.
68'
ARSENAL SUB
Saka is replaced by Pepe. Mikel Arteta's side need to focus because it would be a disaster if they were to drop points today.
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Nicolas Pépé
Arsenal
66'
Goal
Diego Llorente
Leeds United
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
GOAL! ARSENAL 2-1 LEEDS (DIEGO LLORENTE)
Oh, hello! Leeds have a goal out of absolutely nowhere! Game on!
A corner - their first of the game - is flicked on by Firpo to the far post and Llorente is left all alone to smash it home!
64'
EVERTON STILL LEADING
Just in case you're wondering, Everton are still leading 2-1 at Leicester. As it stands, Leeds will drop into the bottom three for the first time this calendar year.
63'
WIDE!
Another chance for Martinelli goes begging! Cedric's cross is chested down by Xhaka, teeing up the Brazilian but he slices his effort well wide.
60'
OVER THE BAR!
Martinelli almost gets the goal his performance deserves, but he just can't keep his shot down following good play from Xhaka.
Meanwhile, Raphinha's day to forget is over as he's replaced by Rodrigo.
Off
Raphinha
Leeds United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Rodrigo
Leeds United
57'
LET OFF FOR MESLIER
His confidence has been knocked by that earlier mistake and Meslier gets away with one as he rushes out to try to punch clear a corner delivery but gets nothing on it. It takes a flick off a Leeds defender and Arsenal have to settle for another corner.