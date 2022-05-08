Premier League / Matchday 36
Emirates Stadium / 08.05.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
Leeds United
Arsenal - Leeds United

Lineups

Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LiverpoolLIV
35258283
2
Manchester CityMCI
34265383
3
ChelseaCHE
351910667
4
ArsenalARS
342031163
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
351951162
17
Leeds UnitedLEE
348101634
