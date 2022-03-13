Premier League / Matchday 29
Emirates Stadium / 13.03.2022
Arsenal
Rescheduled
-
-
Leicester City
Arsenal - Leicester City Summary

Lineups

Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
28223369
2
LiverpoolLIV
28206266
3
ChelseaCHE
27168356
4
ArsenalARS
25153748
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
28138747
12
Leicester CityLEI
25961033
