Premier League / Matchday 34
Emirates Stadium / 23.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Arsenal v Manchester United live updates - latest Premier League score in top-four battle at Emirates
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
FULL TIME:
In an enthralling game, Tavares gave Arsenal an early lead. A Saka penalty made it 2-0.
In an enthralling game, Tavares gave Arsenal an early lead. A Saka penalty made it 2-0.
Ronaldo pulled a goal back. Fernandes missed a penalty. And Xhaka sealed victory with a long range strike.
Thanks for following the game with us..
90'+2
RONALDO BOOKING:
Ronaldo booked for catching Tomiyasu.
Ronaldo booked for catching Tomiyasu.
90'
SUB:
Cedric is replaced by Tomiyasu.
Off
Cédric Soares
Arsenal
Fouls2
Offsides1
Corners1
On
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
88'
UNITED FRUSTRATIONS:
Sancho tries to play a one-two with Dalot but the return pass rolls straight out of play.
85'
STANDINGS:
With this result, Arsenal will move into fourth, six points ahead of United and the Gunners have a game in hand.
83'
SUB:
Mata comes on for Fernandes, who has had a shocker of a game.
Mata comes on for Fernandes, who has had a shocker of a game.
Off
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Juan Mata
Manchester United
81'
BOOKING:
Lindelof is booked for catching Nkletiah.
Lindelof is booked for catching Nkletiah.
79'
BOOKING:
Elneny catches McTominay after stretching. He is booked.
Yellow card
Mohamed Elneny
Arsenal
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
77'
DOUBLE SUB:
Lingard and Rashford on for Elanga and Matic.
Lingard and Rashford on for Elanga and Matic.
Off
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Jesse Lingard
Manchester United
75'
UNITED PREPARING TO MAKE CHANGES:
Lingard is about to come on.
73'
ARSENAL SUB:
Saka is limping off and on comes Holding.
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against3
On
Rob Holding
Arsenal
70'
FERNANDES ERROR:
Fernandes miscontrolled it, which allowed Xhaka to pounce and rifle it into the corner.
Fernandes miscontrolled it, which allowed Xhaka to pounce and rifle it into the corner.
-
69'
Goal
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Saka claiming handball after his cross is blocked.
Xhaka then lashes in a brilliant long-ranger pase De Gea, what a strike.
67'
BOOKING:
Xhaka is booked after a tangle.
Yellow card
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
-
64'
SUB:
Smith-Rowe, who has been quiet, makes way for Martinelli.
Smith-Rowe, who has been quiet, makes way for Martinelli.
Off
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
On
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
63'
TOP SAVE!
Ronaldo tees up Dalot whose near post effort is tipped onto the post one-handed.
Ronaldo's linkup play has been brilliant today.
61'
RONALDO GOAL DISALLOWED FOR OFFSIDE!
It was a tight one, but Ronaldo was indeed offside.
60'
GOAL FOR UNITED!
Lindelof flicks it onto Ronaldo who volleys it in nicely. But he looked offside. VAR is taking a look.