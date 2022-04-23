Premier League / Matchday 34
Emirates Stadium / 23.04.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
Manchester United
Arsenal - Manchester United

Lineups

Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
32245377
2
LiverpoolLIV
32237276
3
ChelseaCHE
31188562
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
5
ArsenalARS
321831157
6
Manchester UnitedMUN
33159954
