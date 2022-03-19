Premier League / Matchday 30
Villa Park / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aston-villa/teamcenter.shtml
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Aston Villa - Arsenal Summary

Lineups

Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
29224370
2
LiverpoolLIV
29216269
3
ChelseaCHE
28178359
4
ArsenalARS
27163851
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
29148750
9
Aston VillaAVL
281131436
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

'My bones must be going soft' - Lampard breaks hand celebrating Everton win

15 hours ago

Premier League

Iwobi 99th-minute strike gives Everton hope with victory over Newcastle

15 hours ago

Related matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Leeds United
20:00
Leicester City
-
-
Brentford
20/03
Watford
-
-
Everton
Postponed
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
West Ham United
20/03

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Aston Villa and Arsenal news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.