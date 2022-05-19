Premier League / Matchday 18
Villa Park / 19.05.2022
Aston Villa vs Burnley as it happened - visitors claim crucial point to move out of bottom three
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-1 BURNLEY
A huge point for Burnley is secured! They will head into Sunday's final game of the season at home to Newcastle knowing their fate is still in their own hands. A victory will guarantee their top-flight status, perhaps even a point as long as Leeds fail to beat Brentford.
90'+6
STILL PLAYING!
Into the sixth minute of four added on but 10-man Burnley are still holding on.
90'+1
RED CARD!
Lowton is shown a straight red for a reckless challenge on Chambers! That means he'll miss the final game of the season.
Red card
Matthew Lowton
Burnley
Fouls1
Red Cards1
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON!
90'
ANOTHER SAVE FROM POPE!
Cash is unmarked inside the penalty area but there's no way past Pope, who is having another fine night in goal for Burnley!
88'
VILLA PUSHING
After that huge Burnley chance, it's back to wave after wave of Villa attack as Pope holds quick-fire efforts from McGinn and Coutinho.
86'
ALMOST A BURNLEY WINNER!
Mings to the rescue! Agony for Burnley! Roberts has a shot blocked at the near post, he tees up Weghorst whose goalbound shot is blocked by Mings!
85'
BURNLEY SUB
Cornet is replaced by defender Lowton, a sure sign that the visitors are happy to take the point.
Off
Maxwel Cornet
Burnley
Fouls against1
Wide1
Corners4
On
Matthew Lowton
Burnley
80'
FINE SAVE!
Burnley are indebted to Pope as he somehow keeps out Traore's bullet header out with a brilliant reflex save!
79'
BURNLEY SUB
McNeil makes way for Lennon.
Off
Dwight McNeil
Burnley
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
On
Aaron Lennon
Burnley
79'
CLOSE!
Ings almost scores with his first touch! McGinn tees up the Villa forward with a shot from 25 yards and I tell you what it's not far wide of the far post.
78'
VILLA SUB
Former Burnley forward Ings replaces Watkins.
Off
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
77'
AS IT STANDS
16th - Everton - 39 points
17th - Burnley - 35 points
75'
VILLA PRESSURE
Burnley are holding on as Pope tips a Watkins shot over the bar. From the resulting set-piece, Traore volleys wide.
73'
GOAL UPDATE - EVERTON ARE AHEAD!
Calvert-Lewin has put Everton in front, it's now 3-2 and if they can hang on the Toffees' top-flight status will be secure tonight.
72'
VILLA SUB
Coutinho is also on to give the hosts fresh impetus. He replaces Ramsey.
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against4
Corners1
On
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
72'
BURNLEY SUB
Needing a spark, Weghorst comes on for Barnes.
Off
Ashley Barnes
Burnley
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Wout Weghorst
Burnley
71'
NO PENALTY!
After a lengthy check, the decision is not overturned and Burnley will not be getting their penalty.