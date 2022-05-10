Premier League / Matchday 33
Villa Park / 10.05.2022
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
Liverpool
Aston Villa - Liverpool

Lineups

Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
35275386
2
LiverpoolLIV
35258283
3
ChelseaCHE
351910667
4
ArsenalARS
352131166
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
351951162
11
Aston VillaAVL
341341743
