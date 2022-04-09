Premier League / Matchday 32
Villa Park / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aston-villa/teamcenter.shtml
Aston Villa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Advertisement
Ad

Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur

Lineups

Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aston Villa logo
Aston Villa jersey
Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
29173954
11
Aston VillaAVL
301131636
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Why City v Liverpool deserves to be in the pantheon of great rivalries

2 hours ago

Premier League

Lampard: We must give every ounce to avoid relegation

Yesterday at 21:47

Related matches

Newcastle United
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
20:00
Everton
-
-
Manchester United
09/04
Arsenal
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
09/04
Watford
-
-
Leeds United
09/04

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.