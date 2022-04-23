Premier League / Matchday 34
Brentford Community Stadium / 23.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
BRENTFORD V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN RETURNS TO FACE HIS FORMER CLUB AS TOTTENHAM EYE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLACE
- All
- Highlights
36'
LONG THROW GALORE!
A Brentford long throw is hurled into the Tottenham box and causes a bit of a scramble before being eventually being cleared by Spurs. Rory Delap is out there, somewhere, smiling with pride.
30'
JANSSON IN SOME DISCOMFORT
The ball is out as Jansson receives treatment. No subs required though.
27'
SPURS FRONT THREE STRUGGLING TO IMPOSE THEMSELVES
Kane, Son, Kulusevski. I haven't mentioned them once. Brentford have done a brilliant job at cutting off Tottenham's supply line to the front three.
25'
SPURS FRUSTRATED
It has been a tentative start from Spurs, who are struggling to pass through Brentford's defence. Conte is cutting a frustrated figure on the touchline.
21'
TONEY VOLLEY
Eriksen delivers ANOTHER corner to Toney at the back post, who connects with a wicked volley that goes out for a goal kick. A difficult chance that would have been an EXCEPTIONAL goal.
18'
CORNER AFTER CORNER
The succession of corners continues. This time Erikson works it short, but when the ball eventually finds its way into the box it is easily cleared.
Nevertheless Brentford have made a positive opening.
16'
CHANCE BRENTFORD
Brentford have a corner that is delivered beautifully into the area by Eriksen and then met by Toney, who rattles the crossbar with his header. Tottenham breath a sigh of relief.
14'
TOTTENHAM ARE STARTING TO TICK
Sessegnon made a decent run into the box but his low, drilled cross was scooped out for another corner. Son's subsequent delivery was poor, but Tottenham seem to have their rhythm.
11'
CORNER FOR SPURS
Spurs are beginning to get more of a feel for the game, and after a spell of composed possession they have won their first corner.
9'
THE BEES LOOK IMPRESSIVE
On the ball Brentford have looked calm and composed while off it they are pressing extremely high, and causing Spurs' back for some problems. It could be a tricky afternoon for Conte's team...
6'
EARLY CHANCE FOR TONEY
A string of Brentford corners leads to Toney finding space at the back post and volleying a strike at goal. He connects well but the shot is well blocked by the Tottenham defence.
3'
BRENTFORD START ON TOP
A positive start from Brentford as Mbuemo speculative strike from distance is deflected out for a corner.
1'
KICK OFF
Spurs kick us off, with the north Londoners chasing Arsenal in the race for fourth.
Martin Atkinson is today's referee.
17:25
FIVE MINUTES TO KICK OFF
Can Spurs reignite their top four charge with a win, or will their Champions League chances be comprised by a resurgent Brentford?
17:22
THE 'PULP FICTION' DERBY?
It's a London derby and a enormous opportunity for Spurs to climb back into the top four . However today's match is significant for another reason...
17:20
KANE LOOKING TO BREAK BRENTFORD DUCK
Did you know? Kane has scored against 30 of the 31 Premier League teams he's played against. The only side to have kept him out are... Brentford.
Image credit: Getty Images
17:15
CONTE SURPRISED BY ERIKSEN'S RETURN TO FOOTBALL
The Italian told reporters: “Honestly, no one knew the possibility of Christian coming back to football. It was a surprise for everybody.
“I think in this respect, Brentford was very good to understand the situation and to go into the situation, and to sign Christian. I’m really surprised but I’m not the only person surprised to see him playing in this way."
17:10
THOMAS FRANK HAS HIS SAY...
"If we can go out there and top perform, then I know we have a chance," the Brentford manager told reporters.
"I know we are difficult to play against and I know that Conte knows that. That is not to say that we will win but we will do our very best."
17:05
TONEY COULD BE THE DIFFERENCE MAKER FOR BRENTFORD
The striker has been in imperious form, having netted nine goals in his last nine games for Brentford in all competitions.
Image credit: Imago
17:00
THE PRESSURE IS ON SPURS IN THE RACE FOR A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLACE
The pressure is now on Spurs to reclaim their top four spot after they were leapfrogged by Arsenal who pulled off an impressive 3-1 home victory against Manchester United in the lunchtime kick off.
Arsenal go fourth and heap misery on United with emphatic win