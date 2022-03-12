Premier League / Matchday 29
Amex Stadium / 12.03.2022
Brighton & Hove Albion
Rescheduled
-
-
Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion - Liverpool Summary

Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4-5-1
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4-5-1
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
28223369
2
LiverpoolLIV
27196263
3
ChelseaCHE
27168356
4
ArsenalARS
25153748
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
28138747
13
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
27712833
