Premier League / Matchday 36
Amex Stadium / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
    BRIGHTON V MAN UTD RESULT - A NEW LOW FOR UNITED

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 07/05/2022 at 18:22 GMT
    FULL TIME
    WHAT A RESULT!
    A magnificent performance from Brighton - and as bad as imaginable for Manchester Untied. Thanks for following the match with us.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    GROSS SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
    But De Gea does well to save at full stretch diving to his left.
    86'
    FINE EFFORT FROM WELBECK!
    Even the United fans wouldn't have begrudged him that. he curled a fine effort from 25 yards which flew just the wrong side of the post.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    TROSSARD IS REPLACED BY MAUPAY
    76'
    Live comment icon
    LAMPTEY ON FOR MARCH
    The fan-favourite March has had a fine game today.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR UNITED - OFFSIDE
    Maguire's header from a corner forced a fine diving save from Sanchez and then the defender slammed a left-footed effort heading just wide of the far post which Cavani diverted home, but he was offside.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    MACGUIRE COMES ON FOR MATA
    Shoring up a 4-0 defeat.
    70'
    RONALDO FIRES WIDE OF THE TARGET
    He was forced away from goal to the right of the penalty area and shot into the side-netting.
    68'
    Live comment icon
    MAC ALLISTER IS REPLACED BY WEBSTER
    65'
    Live comment icon
    OFF THE POST!
    The United defence is ridiculously open. Mac Allister puts through Gross who returns a ball to create an open goal for the Argentine but Dalot gets back to clear the ball against the post and out.
    63'
    FERNANDES CROSSES FOR CAVANI
    And he forces a great save from Sanchez. If only they can get a hold of the ball in midfied they have the strikers - albeit old ones.
    61'
    GOAL IS CONFIRMED!
    What a famous night this will be for Brighton.
    59'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!
    It's four! What a night for Brighton. The first home win of the season was worth the weight. Welbeck lifted the ball over the keeper and though Dalot cleared the ball off the line it hit Trossard before going into the net. They are now checking for VAR.
    58'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!
    Brilliant football. Cucurella raced down the left and fed a ball into Trossard who then slid through to Gross who danced around Varane and slid a ball past De Gea to make it three.
    57'
    MATA ANGLES A VOLLEY ON TARGET
    But Sanchez holds the shot comfortably.
    55'
    DALOT SHOOTS FROM 30 YARDS
    But the effort is high, wide and not at all handsome.
    51'
    TROSSARD JUST FAILS TO FIND TEAM-MATE
    He keeps his dancing feet in the bsix-uard box and puts Lindelof on the deck but can't squeeze a ball across to Welbeck.
    49'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BRIGHTON!
    Trossard pulls back to Cucurella from the by-line and the defender slammed the ball high into the roof of the net giving De Gea little chance.
    47'
    Live comment icon
    DALOT PICKS UP A YELLOW CARD
    Another unnecessary card for lunging in on Cucurella.
    46'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR UNITED AT HALF TIME
    Elanga and Matic are replaced by Cavani and Fred.