Premier League / Matchday 36
Amex Stadium / 07.05.2022
Brighton & Hove Albion - Manchester United
Brighton crush woeful Manchester United as Red Devils' season suffers new low
AMEX Stadium, Premier League - Brighton 4 (Caicedo 15', Cucurella 49, Gross 57', Trossard 60') Manchester United 0
Highlights
Statistics
4
Goals
0
44%
Possession
56%
7
Corners
6
12
Free kicks
16
3
Offside
3
Lineups
Scorers
Cards
- Cristiano Ronaldo(45')
- D. Dalot(47')
Substitutions
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|35
|25
|8
|2
|83
|2
|34
|26
|5
|3
|83
|3
|35
|19
|10
|6
|67
|4
|34
|20
|3
|11
|63
|5
|35
|19
|5
|11
|62
|6
|37
|16
|10
|11
|58
|9
|36
|11
|14
|11
|47
