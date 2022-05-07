Premier League / Matchday 36
Amex Stadium / 07.05.2022
Brighton & Hove Albion
Completed
4
0
Manchester United
    Brighton & Hove Albion - Manchester United

    Brighton crush woeful Manchester United as Red Devils' season suffers new low

    AMEX Stadium, Premier League - Brighton 4 (Caicedo 15', Cucurella 49, Gross 57', Trossard 60') Manchester United 0

    Ciaran Baynes
    By
    Ciaran Baynes
    Updated 08/05/2022 at 07:28 GMT
    Highlights

    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Manchester United

    Statistics

    Brighton & Hove Albion logo
    Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United jersey
    Manchester United
    4

    Goals

    0
    44%
    Possession
    56%
    7
    Corners
    6
    12
    Free kicks
    16
    3
    Offside
    3

    Lineups

    Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    3-4-3
    Manchester United jersey
    Manchester United
    4-5-1
    Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    3-4-3
    Manchester United jersey
    Manchester United
    4-5-1
    Brighton & Hove Albion logo
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United
    Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      LiverpoolLIV
      		35258283
      2
      Manchester CityMCI
      		34265383
      3
      ChelseaCHE
      		351910667
      4
      ArsenalARS
      		342031163
      5
      Tottenham HotspurTOT
      		351951162
      6
      Manchester UnitedMUN
      		3716101158
      9
      Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
      		3611141147
