Premier League / Matchday 28
Turf Moor / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Advertisement
Ad

Burnley - Chelsea Summary

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss says he cannot be too worried about losing his job due to Roman Abramovich's sale of club

Thomas Tuchel says he would love to stay on as Chelsea boss with the club set to change ownership. Roman Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea for almost 19 years, is set to sell the club. During his time as owner the Russian has seen the club win two Champions Leagues, five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Europa Leagues, a Super Cup, a Club World Cup and two Community Shields.

By
Eurosport
Updated 04/03/2022 at 15:30 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Burnley jersey
Burnley
4-4-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Burnley jersey
Burnley
4-4-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Chelsea

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
27213366
2
LiverpoolLIV
26186260
3
ChelseaCHE
25148350
4
Manchester UnitedMUN
27138647
5
West Ham UnitedWHU
27136845
18
BurnleyBUR
253121021
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Leicester land late double to down stubborn Burnley

01/03/2022 at 21:54

Premier League

West Ham beat Wolves and pay tribute to teammate Yarmolenko amid Ukraine invasion

27/02/2022 at 16:33

Related matches

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Burnley and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Burnley and Chelsea news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.