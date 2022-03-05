Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss says he cannot be too worried about losing his job due to Roman Abramovich's sale of club

Thomas Tuchel says he would love to stay on as Chelsea boss with the club set to change ownership. Roman Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea for almost 19 years, is set to sell the club. During his time as owner the Russian has seen the club win two Champions Leagues, five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Europa Leagues, a Super Cup, a Club World Cup and two Community Shields.