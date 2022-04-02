Premier League / Matchday 31
Turf Moor / 02.04.2022
Burnley
Not started
-
-
Manchester City
Burnley - Manchester City

Lineups

Burnley jersey
Burnley
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
29224370
2
LiverpoolLIV
29216269
3
ChelseaCHE
28178359
4
ArsenalARS
28173854
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
291631051
19
BurnleyBUR
273121221
