Premier League / Matchday 30
Turf Moor / 21.04.2022
BURNLEY 2-0 SOUTHAMPTON AS IT HAPPENED - MANAGERLESS CLUB BEAT SAINTS TO BOLSTER PREMIER LEAGUE SURVIVAL HOPES
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
BURNLEY ARE VICTORIOUS!
First-half goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins hand Burnley a vital 2-0 win over Southampton, bolstering the Clarets’ hopes of Premier League survival. Victory for managerless Burnley means they are now just one point off safety on 28 points behind 17th-placed Everton with six games left to play.
Burnley beat Southampton to close in on Everton in race for survival
90+3'
SOUTHAMPTON PRESSURING
Can they grab a late consolation goal?
90'
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
90'
SOUTHAMPTON HAVE A CORNER
But it comes to nothing as Ward-Prowse catches it.
86'
MCNEIL COMES OFF
Lowton takes his place.
Off
Dwight McNeil
Burnley
On
Matthew Lowton
Burnley
85'
PENALTY?
Appeals for a handball after Tarkowski's shot hits the arm of Ward-Prowse, but referee Attwell waves away the protests. He was in very close proximity to the shot, but were his arms in an unnatural position? It's gone to VAR but the decision is no penalty.
82'
SUB FOR SOUTHAMPTON
Livramento comes on for Walker-Peters.
Off
Kyle Walker-Peters
Southampton
On
Valentino Livramento
Southampton
80'
BURNLEY COME CLOSE AGAIN!
It's a clever free-kick from Burnley as Rodriguez is slipped free inside the box, but his dangerous cross across the goalmouth evades everyone!
79'
YELLOW FOR PERRAUD
Perraud clatters into McNeil and is booked for his troubles.
77'
SUB FOR BURNLEY
Vydra comes on for Weghorst.
Off
Wout Weghorst
Burnley
On
Matej Vydra
Burnley
73'
YELLOWS!
Referee Attwell hands out yellows to Bednarek and Tarkowski after the pair engage in a scuffle inside the box.
Yellow card
James Tarkowski
Burnley
71'
GREAT DEFENDING FROM TAYLOR!
A ball drops to Adams inside the Burnley box and as soon as he pulls the trigger, Taylor makes a vital interception.
69'
POPE DENIES WARD-PROWSE FK
Redmond is fouled by Rodriguez and now Southampton have a free-kick from around 30 yards out. Ward-Prowse will take this... he gets it on target and it forces Pope to tip it over the bar!
67'
SUBS FOR SOUTHAMPTON
Armstrong comes off for Redmond and Adams is on for Elyounoussi.
Off
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Southampton
On
Nathan Redmond
Southampton
66'
SUB FOR BURNLEY
Lennon is on for Cornet.
Off
Maxwel Cornet
Burnley
On
Aaron Lennon
Burnley
65'
NO GOAL!
The goal has been ruled out.
62'
GOAL FOR BURNLEY?
McNeil's cross to the far post is nodded across goal by Tarkowski. It is punched by Pope into Rodriguez before taking a touch off Cork and into the net. But did Rodriguez handle the ball and was Cork offside? VAR IS CHECKING IT.
58'
POPE TIPS IT OVER
Perraud's cross into the box is tipped over the crossbar by Pope. The corner into the box is cleared away before play is stopped due to a head injury to Roberts.
55'
SOUTHAMPTON LOOKING FOR GAPS
Burnley look happy to sit off for now and soak up the pressure. Cornet and McNeil have both looked dangerous on the break for the hosts in this match.
52'
BURNLEY CORNER
Lyanco concedes a corner, but Burnley do little with it as the visitors clear their lines.