Premier League / Matchday 30
Turf Moor / 21.04.2022
Burnley
Completed
2
0
Southampton
    Live Updates

    BURNLEY 2-0 SOUTHAMPTON AS IT HAPPENED - MANAGERLESS CLUB BEAT SAINTS TO BOLSTER PREMIER LEAGUE SURVIVAL HOPES

    Marcus Foley
    By
    By Marcus Foley
    Updated 21/04/2022 at 20:39 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL-TIME!
    BURNLEY ARE VICTORIOUS!
    First-half goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins hand Burnley a vital 2-0 win over Southampton, bolstering the Clarets’ hopes of Premier League survival. Victory for managerless Burnley means they are now just one point off safety on 28 points behind 17th-placed Everton with six games left to play.
    Burnley beat Southampton to close in on Everton in race for survival
    90+3'
    SOUTHAMPTON PRESSURING
    Can they grab a late consolation goal?
    90'
    FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    90'
    SOUTHAMPTON HAVE A CORNER
    But it comes to nothing as Ward-Prowse catches it.
    86'
    MCNEIL COMES OFF
    Lowton takes his place.
    Dwight McNeil
    Off
    Dwight McNeil
    Burnley
    Burnley
    Matthew Lowton
    On
    Matthew Lowton
    Burnley
    Burnley
    85'
    PENALTY?
    Appeals for a handball after Tarkowski's shot hits the arm of Ward-Prowse, but referee Attwell waves away the protests. He was in very close proximity to the shot, but were his arms in an unnatural position? It's gone to VAR but the decision is no penalty.
    82'
    SUB FOR SOUTHAMPTON
    Livramento comes on for Walker-Peters.
    Kyle Walker-Peters
    Off
    Kyle Walker-Peters
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Valentino Livramento
    On
    Valentino Livramento
    Southampton
    Southampton
    80'
    BURNLEY COME CLOSE AGAIN!
    It's a clever free-kick from Burnley as Rodriguez is slipped free inside the box, but his dangerous cross across the goalmouth evades everyone!
    79'
    YELLOW FOR PERRAUD
    Perraud clatters into McNeil and is booked for his troubles.
    77'
    SUB FOR BURNLEY
    Vydra comes on for Weghorst.
    Wout Weghorst
    Off
    Wout Weghorst
    Burnley
    Burnley
    Matej Vydra
    On
    Matej Vydra
    Burnley
    Burnley
    73'
    YELLOWS!
    Referee Attwell hands out yellows to Bednarek and Tarkowski after the pair engage in a scuffle inside the box.
    James Tarkowski
    Yellow card
    James Tarkowski
    Burnley
    Burnley
    71'
    GREAT DEFENDING FROM TAYLOR!
    A ball drops to Adams inside the Burnley box and as soon as he pulls the trigger, Taylor makes a vital interception.
    69'
    POPE DENIES WARD-PROWSE FK
    Redmond is fouled by Rodriguez and now Southampton have a free-kick from around 30 yards out. Ward-Prowse will take this... he gets it on target and it forces Pope to tip it over the bar!
    67'
    SUBS FOR SOUTHAMPTON
    Armstrong comes off for Redmond and Adams is on for Elyounoussi.
    Mohamed Elyounoussi
    Off
    Mohamed Elyounoussi
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Nathan Redmond
    On
    Nathan Redmond
    Southampton
    Southampton
    66'
    SUB FOR BURNLEY
    Lennon is on for Cornet.
    Maxwel Cornet
    Off
    Maxwel Cornet
    Burnley
    Burnley
    Aaron Lennon
    On
    Aaron Lennon
    Burnley
    Burnley
    65'
    NO GOAL!
    The goal has been ruled out.
    62'
    GOAL FOR BURNLEY?
    McNeil's cross to the far post is nodded across goal by Tarkowski. It is punched by Pope into Rodriguez before taking a touch off Cork and into the net. But did Rodriguez handle the ball and was Cork offside? VAR IS CHECKING IT.
    58'
    POPE TIPS IT OVER
    Perraud's cross into the box is tipped over the crossbar by Pope. The corner into the box is cleared away before play is stopped due to a head injury to Roberts.
    55'
    SOUTHAMPTON LOOKING FOR GAPS
    Burnley look happy to sit off for now and soak up the pressure. Cornet and McNeil have both looked dangerous on the break for the hosts in this match.
    52'
    BURNLEY CORNER
    Lyanco concedes a corner, but Burnley do little with it as the visitors clear their lines.