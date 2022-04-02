Premier League / Matchday 31
Stamford Bridge / 02.04.2022
Chelsea
Completed
1
4
Brentford
Chelsea - Brentford

Highlights

Chelsea
Brentford

Statistics

Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
1

Goals

4
70%
Possession
30%
12
Corners
7
7
Free kicks
11
0
Offside
0

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
3-5-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
3-5-2
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
Brentford logo
Brentford
Scorers
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
ArsenalARS
28173854
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
291631051
14
BrentfordBRE
31961633
