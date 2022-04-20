Premier League / Matchday 25
Stamford Bridge / 20.04.2022
CHELSEA V ARSENAL - GOALS GALORE WITH TOP-FOUR SPOTS ON THE LINE
FULL TIME
A BIG WIN FOR ARSENAL
Ten goals conceded in three home games for Arsenal for the first time ever.
90+2'
AZPILICUETA AND GABRIEL GO INTO THE BOOK
For the push and shove after the goal.
90+2'
Penalty
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Saka sends Mendy the wrong way from the spot.
89'
PENALTY FOR ARSENAL!
Azpilicueta drags Saka down in the box before the cross comes in from the right flank.
84'
MOUNT GOES INTO THE BOOK
A reckless challenge 30 yards from his own goal.
82'
CEDRIC GETS FREE ON THE RIGHT
Sarr went to ground and he had a wealth of time to decide what to do before he pulled back a long way to Tavares who shot wide.
81'
ALONSO OFF FOR ZIYECH
Tuchel brings another forward onto the field.
80'
MARTINELLI PULLS BACK TO SAKA IN THE BOX
But the England forward slips and Sarr is able to clear.
76'
BALL ALMOST FALLS FOR MARTINELLI
Saka is dispossessed in the area and it almost falls for Martinelli but Mendy pounces on the loose ball.
75'
SMITH ROWE COMES OFF FOR CEDRIC
A defensive move if ever there was one.
70'
MARTINELLI ON FOR NKETIAH
He didn't want to come off. But maybe he had run his race. And what a race it was.
66'
SARR BOOKED
He fouls Saka on the break.
65'
LUCKY FOR ARSENAL
Ramdsdale could not hold on to James' cross and Gabriel's slip allowed him to be in position to block Alonso's follow-up shot.
63'
ANOTHER WICKED CORNER FROM MOUNT
And it looked for a moment that Silva would head home but it was just in front of him.
60'
HAVERTZ ON FOR LUKAKU
58'
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Nketiah again. It looked like his chance had gone after he was twice dispossessed in the box but he kept on battling and the ball deflected back to him off Sarr and he coolly poked home.
56'
NKETIAH LEAPS TO MEET SAKA'S CORNER
But Silva flicks a header away just in front of the Arsenal striker.
51'
LUKAKU AND WERNER PLAY ONE-TWO
But the German's return ball is a little too far in front of the striker and Ramsdale can come out and claim the ball.
46'
WERNER IMMEDIATELY FIRES AT GOAL
He goes around White and shoots towards the near post but into the side-netting.
46'
THIAGO SILVA ON FOR CHRISTENSEN
Whether due to an injury or his poor first half it remains to be seen.