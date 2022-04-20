Premier League / Matchday 25
Stamford Bridge / 20.04.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Chelsea - Arsenal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
31235374
2
LiverpoolLIV
31227273
3
ChelseaCHE
30188462
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
32159854
6
ArsenalARS
311731154
