Video
Results
Football
Cycling
Snooker
All Sports
Sign In
Menu
Sign In
Home
Video
Results
Most Popular Sports
Football
Football Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Transfers
Premier League
Champions League
Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
All Leagues
National competitions
Cycling
Cycling Home
Video
Races – Results
Tour de France
Cyclo-Cross
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
Snooker
Snooker Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Scottish Open
Masters
World Championship
UK Championship
major events
Tennis
Tennis Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
All Competitions
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
MotoGP
FIA ETCR
Formula E
Ford Bring on Tomorrow
All Sports
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
All Sports
Show All
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
BSB
BSB Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
Cricket
Cricket Home
Fixtures - Results
Cycling
Cycling Home
Video
Races – Results
Tour de France
Cyclo-Cross
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
Cycling - Track
Cycling - Track Home
UCI Track Champions League
Darts
Darts Home
Fixtures - Results
Equestrian
Equestrian Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
F1
F1 Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Drivers
Football
Football Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Transfers
Premier League
Champions League
Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
All Leagues
National competitions
Formula E
Formula E Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Rankings
Fanboost
Golf
Golf Home
Fixtures - Results
All Competitions
Horse Racing
Horse Racing Home
Fixtures - Results
Judo
Judo Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
MotoGP
FIA ETCR
Formula E
Ford Bring on Tomorrow
All Sports
Olympics
Olympics Home
Video
Olympic Channel
Tokyo 2020
Paralympics
Rugby
Rugby Home
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
Premiership
Guinness Pro 12
All Leagues
Snooker
Snooker Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Scottish Open
Masters
World Championship
UK Championship
major events
Superbikes
Superbikes Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Tennis
Tennis Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
All Competitions
University Sports
University Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Football
Premier League
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Top scorers
Previous winners
Premier League / Matchday 25
Stamford Bridge / 20.04.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Summary
Stats
Squad list
Table
News
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Chelsea - Arsenal
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea
Arsenal
1
Wins
1
Draws
3
Wins
Recent matches
Chelsea
Arsenal
Full statistics
Most appearances
Chelsea
Arsenal
2
A. Rüdiger
16
É. Mendy
6
T. Silva
5
Jorginho
19
M. Mount
4
B. White
6
Gabriel
32
A. Ramsdale
7
B. Saka
8
M. Ødegaard
Squad lists
Table
Teams
P
W
D
L
GF
GA
+/-
Pts
1
Manchester City
MCI
31
23
5
3
72
20
52
74
2
Liverpool
LIV
31
22
7
2
79
22
57
73
3
Chelsea
CHE
30
18
8
4
64
23
41
62
4
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
32
18
3
11
56
38
18
57
5
Manchester United
MUN
32
15
9
8
52
44
8
54
6
Arsenal
ARS
31
17
3
11
45
37
8
54
Full table
Advertisement
Ad
Latest news
Premier League
Rangnick says a new manager will lead to no quick fix at Man Utd
an hour ago
Premier League
Quadruple not a factor in Man Utd wanting to beat Liverpool - Maguire
5 hours ago
News
Related matches
Leicester City
2
2
West Ham United
Newcastle United
1
0
Aston Villa
Burnley
0
1
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
0
2
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City
0
4
Manchester City
Related matches