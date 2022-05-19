Premier League / Matchday 27
Stamford Bridge / 19.05.2022
Chelsea v Leicester City result - Alonso goal earns Chelsea draw to all-but secure third place
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
It ends 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Good result for the visitors... not so much for the hosts.
90+2'
CHELSEA JUST SO POOR IN THE FINAL THIRD
This game should have been put to bed much earlier...
90'
IN CASE YOU WERE UNAWARE
Everton just secured safety after winning 3-2, having been down 2-0 against Crystal Palace at half-time.
Four mins of stoppage time at the Bridge.
87'
HAVERTZ CHANCE
Havertz looks up to see where Kasper is, and the eyes of the ball means he doesn’t make contact when Ziyech plays him in.
86'
FK LEADS TO NOTHING
Leicester can't capatalise. They keep the ball for a bit, but end the possession when Barnes receives the ball offside.
85'
YELLOW CARD
Jorginho's foul means that Leicester get a free-kick in Chelsea's half.
81'
LEICESTER KEEPING IT TIGHT
They're playing a 5-3-2 when not in possession.
80'
A MOVE TO MIDFIELD
James is further forward in midfield now. Tuchel clearly wants him as close to goal as possible.
78'
SUB
Off
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea
On
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
78'
SUB
Lacklustre night for Vardy.
Off
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
On
Ayoze Pérez
Leicester City
74'
CHELSEA CORNER
Close! Chalobah gets the header on target but Kasper makes the save right over his head.
Leicester really are woeful at set-pieces.
72'
SUB
A more attacking option to try and get a second.
Off
N'Golo Kanté
Chelsea
On
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
72'
SUB
Pulisic hooked for that awful miss?
Off
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
On
César Azpilicueta
Chelsea
66'
DEFLECTION & BOOKED
The free-kick is deflected and goes out for a corner that's reworked into an attack. Rudiger takes a shot but Kasper makes the save.
He tries to get the ball back a few moments later with a two footed tackle, and gets a yellow. The ref is met with some sarcastic clapping from the defender.
Yellow card
Antonio Rüdiger
Chelsea
64'
YELLOW CARD
Evans gers a yellow after a very obvious foul.
It's riiiight on the corner of the box.
Let's see if Chelsea can capatalise on the free-kick.
64'
SUB
Off
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City
On
Harvey Barnes
Leicester City
63'
THAT'S A MISSED SITTER
WOW! THAT IS NOT GOOD!
Lukaku's low cross across the face of goal lands to Pulisic, who misses an absolute sitter!
Yikes!
61'
CHANCE FOR CHELSEA
Lukaku's header goes wide after a perfect cross from Ziyech.
59'
YELLOW CARD
Lukaku pulls Maddison back and gets booked.
Yellow card
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
58;
CHELSEA DANGEROUS FK
Incredibly close to the box, with the visitors' wall basically on the line of the 18 yard box.
Ziyech takes the shot, but it's tame, and it's an easy save for Kasper.