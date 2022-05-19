Premier League / Matchday 27
Stamford Bridge / 19.05.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Leicester City
Chelsea - Leicester City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Leicester City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
37286390
2
LiverpoolLIV
37278289
3
ChelseaCHE
362010670
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
372151168
5
ArsenalARS
372131366
9
Leicester CityLEI
361391448
