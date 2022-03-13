Premier League / Matchday 29
Stamford Bridge / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Advertisement
Ad

Chelsea - Newcastle United Summary

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
28223369
2
LiverpoolLIV
28206266
3
ChelseaCHE
27168356
4
ArsenalARS
25153748
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
28138747
14
Newcastle UnitedNEW
277101031
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Salah hits 20th league goal of campaign as Liverpool keep pressure on City

an hour ago

Premier League

Chalobah, Mount and Havertz all net as Chelsea see off Norwich after chaotic day

Yesterday at 07:23

Related matches

Brentford
0
0
Burnley
30'
Manchester United
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30
Southampton
-
-
Watford
13/03
Everton
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
13/03

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Newcastle United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.