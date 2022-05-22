Premier League / Matchday 38
Stamford Bridge / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Chelsea - Watford

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Watford jersey
Watford
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Watford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
37286390
2
LiverpoolLIV
37278289
3
ChelseaCHE
372011671
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
372151168
5
ArsenalARS
372131366
19
WatfordWAT
37652623
