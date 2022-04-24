Premier League / Matchday 34
Stamford Bridge / 24.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Chelsea v West Ham latest - live Premier League updates from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host West Ham in London Derby
- All
- Highlights
16:15
MATCH REPORT - CHELSEA SICKEN 10-MAN WEST HAM WTH LAST-GASP PULISIC WINNER
Pulisic spares Jorginho blushes as late goal sinks ten-man West Ham
90'+4
FULL TIME
Chelsea got away with that one! It ends 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge who tighten their grip on third spot.
90'+1
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
90'
Goal
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 WEST HAM (PULISIC)
The deadlock is finally broken, and what a huge goal that could turn out to be for Chelsea! Alonso pulls a cross back towards Pulisic on the penalty spot, who converts excellently to give Chelsea the lead.
88'
SAVED!
Jorginho with a truly terrible penalty! He just passes it to Fabianski!
87'
DAWSON SEES RED
What a shame. Dawson has been sent off for denying a goalscoring oppourtunity.
That won't effect his involvement in Thursday's tie.
Red card
Craig Dawson
West Ham United
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
Red Cards1
86'
DAWSON BOOKED, BUT IT COULD BE WORSE
VAR are having a look at a potential red card here...
85'
CHELSEA PENALTY!
Dawson, who has been so good today, pulls Lukaku back and Chelsea arw awarded a penalty.
82'
ALONSO BOOKED
He catches Soucek with his elbow and is awarded the first card of the game.
Yellow card
Marcos Alonso
Chelsea
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
78'
CHELESEA MAKE A TRIPLE CHANGE
Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are introduced, as Havertz, Werner and Loftus-Cheek make way.
73'
HUGE WERNER CHANCE!
He couldn't get any force behind it! The ball drops to the striker and from close range stabs it towards goal, but Fabianski denies him!
73'
WEST HAM SUBSTITUTION
Yarmolenko is replaced by Jarrod Bowen.
Off
Andriy Yarmolenko
West Ham United
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Offsides3
On
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
71'
ANOTHER DAWSON BLOCK!
Mount drills the ball towards goal but once again Dawson is there to deny it, before Werner picks up the loose ball and fires into the side netting.
69'
DOUBLE MENDY SAVE!
Yamolenko breaks throught the Chelsea defence, and from a tight angle stikes towards goal but Mendy makes an important save before denying the rebound too.
62'
DECLAN RICE REPLACES NOBLE
It's the first change of the day, and Rice comes on for Noble who has put in a good shift.
Off
Mark Noble
West Ham United
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
On
Declan Rice
West Ham United
60'
WE'VE REACHED THE HOUR MARK AND IT'S STILL GOALLESS
Chelsea have looked much brighter and West Ham are also a threat on the counter attack, there could be goals on the way!
59'
FABIANSKI BEATS AWAY CHALOBAH EFFORT
The defender strikes from distance and Fabianski is called into action again to beat it away.
58'
CHELSEA COME CLOSE!
Kante strikes on the edge of the box and it deflects off of Johnson, which almost catches Fabianki out, but goalkeeper is able to react quick enough to catch the ball.
56'
IT'S WEST HAM'S TURN TO ATTACK!
Just like we'd hoped, a bit of life has been injected into this game. West Ham fly forward through Yarmolenko, who cuts inside to strike but his effort is weak and is blocked by Chalobah.
54'
HUGE CHELSEA PRESSURE
West Ham are struggling to find their feet as Chelsea hit the Hammers with wave after wave of attack. They've had a few shots blocked and this is the first time Chelsea have looked like opening the scoring, but West Ham hold on for now.