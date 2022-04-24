Premier League / Matchday 34
Stamford Bridge / 24.04.2022
Chelsea
Completed
1
0
1
West Ham United
    Chelsea v West Ham latest - live Premier League updates from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host West Ham in London Derby

    Pete Sharland
    By
    Pete Sharland
    Updated 24/04/2022 at 15:15 GMT
    16:15
    MATCH REPORT - CHELSEA SICKEN 10-MAN WEST HAM WTH LAST-GASP PULISIC WINNER
    Pulisic spares Jorginho blushes as late goal sinks ten-man West Ham
    90'+4
    FULL TIME
    Chelsea got away with that one! It ends 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge who tighten their grip on third spot.
    90'+1
    FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    90'
    Christian Pulisic
    Goal
    Christian Pulisic
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 WEST HAM (PULISIC)
    The deadlock is finally broken, and what a huge goal that could turn out to be for Chelsea! Alonso pulls a cross back towards Pulisic on the penalty spot, who converts excellently to give Chelsea the lead.
    88'
    SAVED!
    Jorginho with a truly terrible penalty! He just passes it to Fabianski!
    87'
    DAWSON SEES RED
    What a shame. Dawson has been sent off for denying a goalscoring oppourtunity.
    That won't effect his involvement in Thursday's tie.
    Craig Dawson
    Red card
    Craig Dawson
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    Red Cards1
    86'
    DAWSON BOOKED, BUT IT COULD BE WORSE
    VAR are having a look at a potential red card here...
    85'
    CHELSEA PENALTY!
    Dawson, who has been so good today, pulls Lukaku back and Chelsea arw awarded a penalty.
    82'
    ALONSO BOOKED
    He catches Soucek with his elbow and is awarded the first card of the game.
    Marcos Alonso
    Yellow card
    Marcos Alonso
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    78'
    CHELESEA MAKE A TRIPLE CHANGE
    Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are introduced, as Havertz, Werner and Loftus-Cheek make way.
    73'
    HUGE WERNER CHANCE!
    He couldn't get any force behind it! The ball drops to the striker and from close range stabs it towards goal, but Fabianski denies him!
    73'
    WEST HAM SUBSTITUTION
    Yarmolenko is replaced by Jarrod Bowen.
    Andriy Yarmolenko
    Off
    Andriy Yarmolenko
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Offsides3
    Jarrod Bowen
    On
    Jarrod Bowen
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    71'
    ANOTHER DAWSON BLOCK!
    Mount drills the ball towards goal but once again Dawson is there to deny it, before Werner picks up the loose ball and fires into the side netting.
    69'
    DOUBLE MENDY SAVE!
    Yamolenko breaks throught the Chelsea defence, and from a tight angle stikes towards goal but Mendy makes an important save before denying the rebound too.
    62'
    DECLAN RICE REPLACES NOBLE
    It's the first change of the day, and Rice comes on for Noble who has put in a good shift.
    Mark Noble
    Off
    Mark Noble
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks2
    Declan Rice
    On
    Declan Rice
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    60'
    WE'VE REACHED THE HOUR MARK AND IT'S STILL GOALLESS
    Chelsea have looked much brighter and West Ham are also a threat on the counter attack, there could be goals on the way!
    59'
    FABIANSKI BEATS AWAY CHALOBAH EFFORT
    The defender strikes from distance and Fabianski is called into action again to beat it away.
    58'
    CHELSEA COME CLOSE!
    Kante strikes on the edge of the box and it deflects off of Johnson, which almost catches Fabianki out, but goalkeeper is able to react quick enough to catch the ball.
    56'
    IT'S WEST HAM'S TURN TO ATTACK!
    Just like we'd hoped, a bit of life has been injected into this game. West Ham fly forward through Yarmolenko, who cuts inside to strike but his effort is weak and is blocked by Chalobah.
    54'
    HUGE CHELSEA PRESSURE
    West Ham are struggling to find their feet as Chelsea hit the Hammers with wave after wave of attack. They've had a few shots blocked and this is the first time Chelsea have looked like opening the scoring, but West Ham hold on for now.