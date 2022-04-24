Premier League / Matchday 34
Stamford Bridge / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Advertisement
Ad

Chelsea - West Ham United

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-4-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
4-4-2
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

West Ham United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
33255380
2
LiverpoolLIV
32237276
3
ChelseaCHE
31188562
4
ArsenalARS
331931160
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
7
West Ham UnitedWHU
331571152
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Arsenal go fourth and heap misery on United with emphatic win

10 minutes ago

Premier League

Burnley beat Southampton to boost Premier League survival hopes

Yesterday at 07:19

Related matches

Norwich City
0
0
Newcastle United
6'
Manchester City
1
0
Watford
6'
Leicester City
0
0
Aston Villa
6'
Brentford
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
17:30

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Chelsea and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and West Ham United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.