Premier League / Matchday 36
Stamford Bridge / 07.05.2022
CHELSEA V WOLVES: THOMAS TUCHEL'S SIDE AIM TO TIGHTEN THEIR GRIP ON THIRD PLACE
23'
BIG CHANCE FOR WOLVES
What a chance. Saiss is in the middle of the goal and has a free header but he directs it too high and it's over the bar.
It was a great free-kick put in by Neto.
20'
SA CLAIMS IT
Loftus-Cheek wins a free kick after nicking the ball of Moutinho. James whips in the free-kick but Sa does enough to grab hold of it.
18'
GOOD CROSS
Chelsea work it wide to Alonso who delivers a great cross but there is nobody in blue attacking it.
16'
ACTION AT BOTH ENDS
Lukaku has a strike blocked and Wolves go up the other end and win a corner that lands at the head of Saiss but he can't direct it under the bar. It was a tough chance but he had the leap on his marker.
13'
WRONG PASS
Wolves come forward and Neto tries an ambitious ball to Jimenez that doesn't come off but the ball to Moutinho was on, he was in a far better position. Wasted chance.
12'
BOEHLY IN THE STANDS
The man who looks set to be the new owner of Chelsea is at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
9'
BIG SAVE BY SA
Kovacic finds a great early through ball to Werner. He's on his weaker left foot but he flashes one across the goal and it's a good save by Sa.
First chance of the game and it was a good effort by the German.
8'
NEARLY
Rudiger floats a long ball forward and Wolves look confused as to who should deal with it but it eventually comes to Sa to gather.
7'
WOLVES WANT TO COUNTER
Chelsea via Kovacic and Pulisic try to play intricate passes to break down a tight Wolves defence but they can't get through.
Neto and Jimenez are up front for the visitors and they are trying to get the ball forward to them two as quickly as possible after possession turns over.
4'
TWO STRIKERS
It seems to be a Lukaku and Werner front two together with Pulisic in the number 10 role behind them.
2'
CHELSEA ENJOYING POSSESSION
The hosts are having plenty of the ball in the opening minutes as Wolves sit deep
1st Half
1'
WE'RE UNDERWAY
The referee blows his whistle for the first time. Neto gets the ball rolling
14:50
10 MINUTES TO GO
Not long until kick-off at Stamford Bridge.
14:43
CHELSEA TAKEOVER LATEST
A consortium led by Todd Boehly, the owner of the baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers, is set to takeover as owner of Chelsea following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich.
Read more here:
Chelsea agree sale with LA Dodgers' Boehly
14:31
WOLVES STUMBLING AT CRUCIAL TIME
Wolves have been impressive for the majority of this season but have suffered a number of disappointing results lately, losing four of their last five and failing to score in their last three games.
They can still qualify for the Europa Conference League as they compete with West Ham for a 7th place finish. A win would put them level on points with the Hammers and put plenty of pressure on David Moyes' side to respond from their Europa League semi-final defeat.
14:22
CHELSEA MUST KEEP AHEAD OF LONDON RIVALS
Chelsea appeared to have 3rd place in the league sealed but as a consequence of some poor results, Arsenal are just three points and Spurs just five points behind them with four matches remaining.
Champions League qualification is not in the bag yet but a win today would go a long way in calming any fears about being caught by those two behind them. Tuchel's side also have the FA Cup final coming up soon and will want to head to Wembley playing better than they have done recently.
14:11
WOLVES' STARTING XI
Wolves boss Bruno Lage will not be on the touchline this afternoon having tested positive for Covid-19.
14:07
CHELSEA'S STARTING XI - LUKAKU STARTS
Thomas Tuchel names a strong side this afternoon but Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are on the bench as Romelu Lukaku starts alongside Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in attack.
14:04
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolves.
Neither side has been in convincing form of late but both have still have something to play for as we approach the end of the season.