Premier League / Matchday 36
Stamford Bridge / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Completed
2
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Advertisement
Ad

Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Conor Coady nets late goal to secure draw for Wolves at Chelsea in front of Todd Boehly

Stamford Bridge, Premier League - Chelsea 2 (Lukaku pen 56', 58') Wolves 2 (Trincao 79' Coady 90')

Alex Smith
By
Alex Smith
Updated 07/05/2022 at 16:46 GMT
Read all

Highlights

Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Statistics

Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2

Goals

2
59%
Possession
41%
9
Corners
3
11
Free kicks
8
2
Offside
1

Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-5-2
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3-5-2
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-5-2
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3-5-2
Chelsea logo
Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LiverpoolLIV
35258283
2
Manchester CityMCI
34265383
3
ChelseaCHE
351910667
4
ArsenalARS
342031163
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
351951162
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
351551550
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

'I don't like this kind of football' - Klopp slates Spurs' tactics

2 hours ago

Premier League

Liverpool held by Tottenham as Spurs dent Reds' Premier League title hopes

3 hours ago

Related matches

Norwich City
-
-
West Ham United
14:00
Arsenal
-
-
Leeds United
14:00
Leicester City
-
-
Everton
14:00
Manchester City
-
-
Newcastle United
16:30

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 May 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.