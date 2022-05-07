Premier League / Matchday 36
Stamford Bridge / 07.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Conor Coady nets late goal to secure draw for Wolves at Chelsea in front of Todd Boehly
Stamford Bridge, Premier League - Chelsea 2 (Lukaku pen 56', 58') Wolves 2 (Trincao 79' Coady 90')
Highlights
Statistics
2
Goals
2
59%
Possession
41%
9
Corners
3
11
Free kicks
8
2
Offside
1
Lineups
3-5-2
3-5-2
Scorers
Cards
- C. Azpilicueta(27')
- R. Saïss(36')
- P. Neto(47')
- J. Moutinho(51')
Substitutions
Advertisement
Ad