Premier League / Matchday 31
Selhurst Park / 04.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Crystal Palace - Arsenal

Lineups

Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
28173854
12
Crystal PalaceCRY
29713934
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Kane is reminding me of Maradona, says Ginola

an hour ago

Premier League

Spurs fight back to thrash Newcastle to boost top-four hopes

an hour ago

Related matches

Tottenham Hotspur
5
1
Newcastle United
West Ham United
2
1
Everton
Manchester United
1
1
Leicester City
Chelsea
1
4
Brentford

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 4 April 2022.

Catch the latest Crystal Palace and Arsenal news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.