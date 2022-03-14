Premier League / Matchday 29
Selhurst Park / 14.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad

Crystal Palace - Manchester City Summary

Lineups

Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Crystal Palace

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
28223369
2
LiverpoolLIV
28206266
3
ChelseaCHE
28178359
4
ArsenalARS
26163751
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
29148750
11
Crystal PalaceCRY
28712933
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Arsenal sweep Leicester aside to reclaim fourth spot

an hour ago

Premier League

Late Havertz strike seals dramatic Chelsea win against Newcastle

2 hours ago

Related matches

Arsenal
2
0
Leicester City
Southampton
1
2
Watford
Everton
0
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United
2
1
Norwich City

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 March 2022.

Catch the latest Crystal Palace and Manchester City news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.