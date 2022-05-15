Premier League / Matchday 37
Goodison Park / 15.05.2022
EVERTON v BRENTFORD: TOUGH TOFFEES LOOKING TO SWAT AWAY BUZZING BEES WITH SURVIVAL ON THE LINE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE
90+4'
FULL TIME; BRENTFORD WIN!
Michael Oliver brings this frantic, action packed encounter to a close with Brentford taking all three points at Goodison Park! The Bees produced a stunning fightback from 2-1 down to secure a 3-2 victory which moves them into 11th and deepens Everton's relegation woes. The Toffees have two games left to secure survival, starting with the visit of Crystal Palace to Goodison on Thursday. The battle continues...
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES!
There will be four minutes of stoppage time at Goodison Park. Brentford could have sealed the points, but Holgate heads the ball off the goal line to keep his side in with a chance of snatching something from the game.
87'
RED CARD FOR RONDON!
Unbelievable! Rondon has been on the pitch for a matter of minutes and the frontman has been given a straight red card, Everton's second of the match! It was a dangerous tackle on Henry with two feet off the ground. The home side are down to nine men.
83'
EVERTON SUB
One last throw of the dice for Everton as Rondon comes onto the pitch in place of Coleman. The hosts are throwing everything at Brentford as they go in search of an equaliser with just over five minutes plus stoppage time to play!
76'
CHANGE FOR BRENTFORD
Wissa, who made one goal and scored the other, makes way for Roerslev in Brentford's third change of the afternoon. They'll be keen to grab a fourth goal which would put the game beyond Everton, but equally will do well to protect the lead they have got.
72'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR EVERTON
Gomes and Gordon make way for Gray and Kenny as Lampard looks to find a way back into this match. Brentford clear their lines but Everton will come back at them, but a promising attack is thwarted by the offside flag.
70'
TWENTY TO PLAY!
Everton fans are singing and chanting in an attempt to boost their team with twenty minutes to play. Two quickfire goals from Brentford have proven a shock to the system for the Toffees who still have time to salvage something from this.
64'
GOAL! EVERTON 2-3 BRENTFORD (HENRY)
What a turnaround from Brentford, they have taken the lead courtesy of Henry who has been lively today! Norgaard's ball picks out the run of Henry who nods past Pickford to stun the Everton faithful into silence.
62'
GOAL! EVERTON 2-2 BRENTFORD (WISSA)
There it is, Brentford are back on level terms and that is Wissa's goal! A corner is whipped into the near post, Wissa rises highest and flicks the ball up and over Pickford and into the far corner of the net. We are all square once again!
59'
BRENTFORD CHANGE
Second change of the afternoon for Brentford with Ajer, another of the players who was booked in the first half, makes way for Dasilva as the visitors search for an equalising goal as we strike the hour mark.
57'
DANGEROUS DELIVERY
Eriksen whips another teasing free-kick into the box which Pickford parries away. The game has been stopped while VAR check something which happened between Toney and Mykolenko off the ball. Check is complete and no further action will be taken towards the Everton full-back, who seemed to move his head towards the Brentford striker. We play on!
55'
BACKS TO THE WALL
Lampard's side are weathering a bit of a storm as Brentford put together another spell of possession. The home side won't want to spend the next 35 minutes in that fashion and will be looking for a third goal that would possibly be the insurance policy they need.
52'
BRENTFORD PROBING
Whistles ring around the stadium as Brentford enjoy a sustained spell of possession which comes to nothing in the end. The visitors have the man advantage and will be looking to make that count before the game is done.
48'
FINE MARGINS
Richarlison shows great trickery to weave his way down the left flank, before flashing a cross into the six yard box, but Calvert-Lewin hadn't gambled and was inches away from making a connection which surely would have ended up nestling into the back of the net.
46'
BACK TO IT!
We're back underway at Goodison Park! Brentford have made a change at the break with Sorensen, who was booked and conceded the penalty, making way for Janelt which is a sensible move by Thomas Frank.
45+3'
HALF-TIME; EVERTON LEAD
What a frantic first half we have seen at Goodison Park! Calvert-Lewin gave the hosts an early lead, only for a Coleman own goal to level the scores, before Richarlison restored the home sides advantage from the penalty spot. It's all to play for in the second half which promises to be spicy!
45+2
GOAL! EVERTON 2-1 BRENTFORD (RICHARLISON)
Richarlison wins the penalty and dispatches it too! The Brazilian goes high and down the middle, sending Raya the wrong way and restoring Everton's lead just before the break. If it wasn't Richarlison's goal for the first, it certainly is now!
45'
PENALTY TO EVERTON!
What drama, Everton have a penalty on the stroke of half time. Sorensen, who has already been booked, catches Richarlison and the referee points to the spot. This is a huge chance for the Toffees...
42'
CHANGE OF MOMENTUM
It was all Everton to begin with this afternoon, but Brentford didn't let their heads go down when they fell behind. They are now on top and could have gone ahead. Toney cannot capitalise on a good chance from inside the box before Pickford has to be alert to beat away a shot from Mbeumo.
40'
YELLOW CARD FOR AJER
Third booking of the game for Brentford and this time it is Ajer whose name is taken for a foul on Calvert-Lewin, who was looking to start a counter attack. The away side are going to have to be careful and keep their discipline.