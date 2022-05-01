Premier League / Matchday 35
Goodison Park / 01.05.2022
Everton
Completed
1
0
Chelsea
    Everton 1-0 Chelsea as it happened - Richarlison grabs the winner as Toffees secure huge victory in quest to secure Premier League status

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 01/05/2022 at 15:26 GMT
    -
    MATCH REPORT
    Now we've all had the chance to catch our breath after a dramatic afternoon at Goodison Park, let's check out what it all means with our in-depth match report.
    Richarlison grabs winner as Everton claim crucial win over Chelsea
    FT
    FULL-TIME: EVERTON 1-0 CHELSEA
    Everton have done it! Richarlison's 46th-minute goal proves the difference as the Toffees move to within a point of safety as Frank Lampard records a victory over his beloved Chelsea.
    What an afternoon at Goodison Park!
    90'+7
    TALK ABOUT TIME WASTING!
    An Everton fan has stuck the ball up his jumper to prevent Chelsea from taking a quick throw-in!
    90'+6
    OFFSIDE
    Ziyech's free-kick is whipped in but the linesman's flag is quickly raised. Could that have been Chelsea's final chance?
    90'+5
    EVERTON SUB
    Desperate to eat up some more time, Dele Alli comes on for Gray.
    90'+2
    PICKFORD SAVES!
    This could be a long seven minutes for Lampard and Everton, and here comes Chelsea again, Kovacic closing in on goal but again there's no way past a stubborn Pickford!
    90'
    SEVEN MINUTES ADDED ON!
    Where did that come from?
    88'
    SAVE ON GORDON!
    Gordon forces a near post save from Mendy after another Everton break.
    87'
    ATTACK, ATTACK!
    Fearlessly, Everton are still committing players forward as Gordon's cross narrowly evades Rondon and Iwobi.
    The Goodison Park faithful sounds their appreciation.
    85'
    CLOSE TO A SECOND!
    Rondon feeds Gray with a clever pass, he catches it well but can't keep his shot down from the edge of the box.
    Everton are pushing to kill this game off!
    83'
    Live comment icon
    Havertz is in the book now for a silly shove on Mina.
    80'
    RICHARLISON FORCED OFF
    Worryingly for Everton, Richarlison cannot continue and he makes way for Saloman Rondon.
    The Toffees will be praying it's not a serious injury - he's key to their survival hopes.
    79'
    ANOTHER PICKFORD SAVE!
    Pickford is desperate to keep a clean sheet today and the Everton goalkeeper does well adjust his body and push Loftus-Cheek's effort behind for another corner.
    77'
    TEASING CROSS
    The tension is palpable as Chelsea win a free-kick on the left-flank. Ziyech's delivery is whipped into a dangerous area, but no one in yellow can get on the end of it and Everton scramble it behind for a corner.
    75'
    PLAY RESUMES
    Richarlison seems to be OK to continue and Goodison Park takes a collective sigh of relief.
    73'
    RICHARLISON IS HURT
    Concern for the Toffees here as Richarlison goes down injured while attempting to connect with Mykolenko's cross. He'll need treatment.
    71'
    ALLAN COMES ON FOR DELPH
    Fresh legs in Everton's midfield.
    69'
    AND AZPILICUETA MAKES WAY FOR HAKIM ZIYECH
