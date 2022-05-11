Premier League / Matchday 33
Elland Road / 11.05.2022
LEEDS V CHELSEA LIVE UPDATES - HOSTS LOOKING TO ESCAPE THE RELEGATION ZONE AGAINST THOMAS TUCHEL'S SIDE
18:43
FOUR LEEDS CHANGES
Lewis Bate has been handed his first start in the Premier League for Leeds against the club that let him go last summer.
He is one of four changes to the LEeds side that lost 2-1 to Arsenal last time out. Luke Ayling (suspended), Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich and Joe Gelhardt have been replaced by Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Bate and Rodrigo.
18:38
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku
Subs: Kepa, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr
18:37
LEEDS TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Bate, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James
Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton, Gray
18:34
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of Leeds United v Chelsea from the Premier League. A win for Leeds will see them move out of the relegation zone with a win or draw. For Chelsea, they will go eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a win. Kick-off is at 7:30pm UK time with team news coming right up!