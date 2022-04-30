Premier League live: Leeds United v Manchester City

Premier League / Matchday 35
Elland Road / 30.04.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME
Leeds United 0-4 Man City
90+3'
Goal
Fernandinho
Manchester City
GOAL! LEEDS UNITED 0-4 MAN CITY
Fernandinho rubs salt in the home side's wounds with a 25-yard strike that somehow creeps past Meslier.
90+1'
LEEDS CHANCE
Ederson pulls off a super save with his feet to keep out Gelhardt's first-time shot on the slide.
89'
LEEDS CHANCE
It won't go in for the hosts. James is past Ederson but sees his firm strike blocked on the line.
89'
BRILLIANT ATMOSPHERE FROM THE HOME CROWD
The supporters have been chanting their side incessantly for the last few minutes. They want to get right behind them in this battle to beat the drop. They gave it everything today against arguably the finest side in the world.
88'
MAN CITY CHANCE
Cancelo is played free on the right but sees his low shot from just inside the area well blocked by the keeper.
87'
86'
VIDEO: JESUS MAKES IT THREE
The in-form Brazilian made no mistake as Foden chipped in with another assist.
84'
LEEDS CHANGE
Greenwood on for Rodrigo.
Off
Rodrigo
Leeds United
On
Sam Greenwood
Leeds United
83'
CITY CHANGE
Fernandinho on for Rodri.
Off
Rodri
Manchester City
On
Fernandinho
Manchester City
82'
AS IT STANDS
City will move a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the PL with just four games to play.
80'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Bernardo Silva on for Foden.
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
On
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
78'
Goal
Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City
GOAL! LEEDS UTD 0-3 MAN CITY
Jesus makes sure of the points. The Brazilian takes Foden's pass in his stride and rifles beyond Meslier.
76'
BLOCK!
Cancelo threatens to tip toe past a trio of Leeds defenders but sees his 18-yard attempt well blocked as he pulled the trigger.
74'
LEEDS CHANCE
James showcases his electric speed to beat his man to the right byline and flash a low cross into the danger zone, but there are no Leeds bodies advanced enough to get on the end of it.
72'
LEEDS CHANCE!
Raphinha drives in from the right, cuts past two but sees his fizzing shot diverted behind by a brilliant block from Laporte.
70'
68'
MAN CITY CAUTION
Cancelo booked.
Yellow card
João Cancelo
Manchester City
67'
MAN CITY CHANCE
A dangerous City attack ends with Zinchenko lashing a first-time effort over from 25 yards.