Premier League / Matchday 35
Elland Road / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Completed
0
4
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
    Premier League live: Leeds United v Manchester City

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 30/04/2022 at 18:50 GMT
    Man City top of Premier League again after easy win over struggling Leeds
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    FULL TIME
    Leeds United 0-4 Man City
    90+3'
    Fernandinho
    Goal
    Fernandinho
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL! LEEDS UNITED 0-4 MAN CITY
    Fernandinho rubs salt in the home side's wounds with a 25-yard strike that somehow creeps past Meslier.
    90+1'
    LEEDS CHANCE
    Ederson pulls off a super save with his feet to keep out Gelhardt's first-time shot on the slide.
    89'
    LEEDS CHANCE
    It won't go in for the hosts. James is past Ederson but sees his firm strike blocked on the line.
    89'
    BRILLIANT ATMOSPHERE FROM THE HOME CROWD
    The supporters have been chanting their side incessantly for the last few minutes. They want to get right behind them in this battle to beat the drop. They gave it everything today against arguably the finest side in the world.
    88'
    MAN CITY CHANCE
    Cancelo is played free on the right but sees his low shot from just inside the area well blocked by the keeper.
    87'
    86'
    VIDEO: JESUS MAKES IT THREE
    The in-form Brazilian made no mistake as Foden chipped in with another assist.
    84'
    LEEDS CHANGE
    Greenwood on for Rodrigo.
    Rodrigo
    Off
    Rodrigo
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Sam Greenwood
    On
    Sam Greenwood
    Leeds United
    Leeds United
    83'
    CITY CHANGE
    Fernandinho on for Rodri.
    Rodri
    Off
    Rodri
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fernandinho
    On
    Fernandinho
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    82'
    AS IT STANDS
    City will move a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the PL with just four games to play.
    80'
    MAN CITY CHANGE
    Bernardo Silva on for Foden.
    Phil Foden
    Off
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Assists2
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks3
    Corners4
    Bernardo Silva
    On
    Bernardo Silva
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    78'
    Gabriel Jesus
    Goal
    Gabriel Jesus
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    GOAL! LEEDS UTD 0-3 MAN CITY
    Jesus makes sure of the points. The Brazilian takes Foden's pass in his stride and rifles beyond Meslier.
    76'
    BLOCK!
    Cancelo threatens to tip toe past a trio of Leeds defenders but sees his 18-yard attempt well blocked as he pulled the trigger.
    74'
    LEEDS CHANCE
    James showcases his electric speed to beat his man to the right byline and flash a low cross into the danger zone, but there are no Leeds bodies advanced enough to get on the end of it.
    72'
    LEEDS CHANCE!
    Raphinha drives in from the right, cuts past two but sees his fizzing shot diverted behind by a brilliant block from Laporte.
    70'

    Image credit: Getty Images

    68'
    MAN CITY CAUTION
    Cancelo booked.
    João Cancelo
    Yellow card
    João Cancelo
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    67'
    MAN CITY CHANCE
    A dangerous City attack ends with Zinchenko lashing a first-time effort over from 25 yards.