Premier League / Matchday 35
Elland Road / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Leeds United - Manchester City

Lineups

Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
33255380
2
LiverpoolLIV
33247279
3
ChelseaCHE
33199566
4
ArsenalARS
331931160
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
331841158
16
Leeds UnitedLEE
338101534
