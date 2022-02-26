Leeds United - Tottenham Hotspur

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 26 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marcelo Bielsa or Antonio Conte? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site