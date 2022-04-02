Premier League / Matchday 31
Anfield / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
    Liverpool - Watford

    Highlights

    Liverpool
    Watford

    Statistics

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool jersey
    Liverpool
    Watford logo
    Watford jersey
    Watford
    2

    Goals

    0
    74%
    Possession
    26%
    9
    Corners
    3
    11
    Free kicks
    9
    1
    Offside
    4

    Lineups

    Liverpool jersey
    Liverpool
    4-3-3
    Watford jersey
    Watford
    4-3-3
    Liverpool jersey
    Liverpool
    4-3-3
    Watford jersey
    Watford
    4-3-3
    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool
    Watford logo
    Watford
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      Manchester CityMCI
      		30234373
      2
      LiverpoolLIV
      		30226272
      3
      ChelseaCHE
      		29178459
      4
      ArsenalARS
      		28173854
      5
      Tottenham HotspurTOT
      		291631051
      18
      WatfordWAT
      		30642022
