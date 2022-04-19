Premier League / Matchday 30
Anfield / 19.04.2022
Premier League title race LIVE: Liverpool v Manchester United
FOUR-SOME REDS MOVE TOP OF THE LEAGUE
Agony for United, ecstasy for Liverpool.
The hosts simply purred at times while the extent of United's problems only seem to worsen.
Salah is back on the goal trail, Mane and Diaz continue to thrive and the quadruple is still on (even if it remains highly unlikely).
Star man though? - Thiago!
Full report below.
Liverpool demolish woeful Man Utd to go top
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME
Liverpool 4-0 Man United.
The Reds move top of the table having played one game more than Man City.
United's top four hopes suffer another major blow.
90+1'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
United can't wait to get out of L4.
90'
BOOKINGS GALORE
Keita is cautioned and he is quickly followed by Fernandes.
Substitute Mejbri is next to get a caution.
88'
TOP OF THE TABLE
Liverpool will move two points clear. Over to you Man City.
86'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on for Fabinho.
85'
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 4-0 MAN UNITED
Salah grabs his second of the game and his 30th of the season as he races on to Jota's pass and dinks a deflected shot beyond De Gea.
84'
MAN UNITED CHANGE
Elanga off, Mejbri on.
82'
HUGE OVATION FOR THIAGO
Was that the midfielder's best match at Anfield? He was superb all night long.
80'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Thiago off, Keita on.
78'
Image credit: Getty Images
76'
LIVERPOOL PRESSING FOR A FOURTH
United have improved but the hosts have a bit more verve in their play since that third goal, especially when moving towards that final third.
74'
VIDEO: MAIN MAN-E (YEP- THAT SAME HEADLINE AGAIN!)
Mane eases the feeling of anxiety that was growing inside Anfield.
72'
70'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Jota on for Diaz.
68'
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3-0 MAN UNITED
Robertson and Diaz combine down the left to set up Mane to guide a lovely first-time shot into the bottom corner.
66'
ANFIELD ANXIETY
The crowd can sense danger. Liverpool have gone down a few gears and they have given United some impetus.
64'
MAN UNITED CHANCES!
Sancho jinks in from the left and finds the diagonal run of Rashford. He's in on Alisson but the keeper makes a superb stop and is quickly back on his feet to deny the follow up from Elanga.
62'
60'
LIVERPOOL LOOKING TO REASSERT THEIR AUTHORITY
The Reds are passing the ball about but lack the energy and intent of the first period. The Kop are baying for a third but so far De Gea has had little to do in front of them.