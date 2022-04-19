Premier League / Matchday 30
Anfield / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Premier League title race LIVE: Liverpool v Manchester United

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 19/04/2022 at 21:20 GMT
    FOUR-SOME REDS MOVE TOP OF THE LEAGUE
    Agony for United, ecstasy for Liverpool.
    The hosts simply purred at times while the extent of United's problems only seem to worsen.
    Salah is back on the goal trail, Mane and Diaz continue to thrive and the quadruple is still on (even if it remains highly unlikely).
    Star man though? - Thiago!
    Full report below.
    Liverpool demolish woeful Man Utd to go top
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    FULL TIME
    Liverpool 4-0 Man United.
    The Reds move top of the table having played one game more than Man City.
    United's top four hopes suffer another major blow.
    90+1'
    THREE MINUTES ADDED
    United can't wait to get out of L4.
    90'
    BOOKINGS GALORE
    Keita is cautioned and he is quickly followed by Fernandes.
    Substitute Mejbri is next to get a caution.
    Bruno Fernandes
    Yellow card
    Bruno Fernandes
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks3
    Corners2
    88'
    TOP OF THE TABLE
    Liverpool will move two points clear. Over to you Man City.
    86'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Milner on for Fabinho.
    Fabinho
    Off
    Fabinho
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Blocked Shots1
    Free Kicks2
    James Milner
    On
    James Milner
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    85'
    Mohamed Salah
    Goal
    Mohamed Salah
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Goals2
    Assists1
    On target2
    Blocked Shots1
    GOAL! LIVERPOOL 4-0 MAN UNITED
    Salah grabs his second of the game and his 30th of the season as he races on to Jota's pass and dinks a deflected shot beyond De Gea.
    84'
    MAN UNITED CHANGE
    Elanga off, Mejbri on.
    Anthony Elanga
    Off
    Anthony Elanga
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Hannibal Mejbri
    On
    Hannibal Mejbri
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    82'
    HUGE OVATION FOR THIAGO
    Was that the midfielder's best match at Anfield? He was superb all night long.
    80'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Thiago off, Keita on.
    Thiago
    Off
    Thiago
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Naby Keïta
    On
    Naby Keïta
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    78'

    Image credit: Getty Images

    76'
    LIVERPOOL PRESSING FOR A FOURTH
    United have improved but the hosts have a bit more verve in their play since that third goal, especially when moving towards that final third.
    74'
    VIDEO: MAIN MAN-E (YEP- THAT SAME HEADLINE AGAIN!)
    Mane eases the feeling of anxiety that was growing inside Anfield.
    72'
    70'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Jota on for Diaz.
    Luis Díaz
    Off
    Luis Díaz
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    Diogo Jota
    On
    Diogo Jota
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    68'
    Sadio Mané
    Goal
    Sadio Mané
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3-0 MAN UNITED
    Robertson and Diaz combine down the left to set up Mane to guide a lovely first-time shot into the bottom corner.
    66'
    ANFIELD ANXIETY
    The crowd can sense danger. Liverpool have gone down a few gears and they have given United some impetus.
    64'
    MAN UNITED CHANCES!
    Sancho jinks in from the left and finds the diagonal run of Rashford. He's in on Alisson but the keeper makes a superb stop and is quickly back on his feet to deny the follow up from Elanga.
    62'
    60'
    LIVERPOOL LOOKING TO REASSERT THEIR AUTHORITY
    The Reds are passing the ball about but lack the energy and intent of the first period. The Kop are baying for a third but so far De Gea has had little to do in front of them.