Premier League / Matchday 30
Anfield / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Liverpool - Manchester United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
31235374
2
LiverpoolLIV
31227273
3
ChelseaCHE
30188462
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
321831157
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
32159854
