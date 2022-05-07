Premier League / Matchday 36
Anfield / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates

LIVERPOOL 1-1 TOTTENHAM - REDS' PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE HOPES DENTED AFTER BEING HELD BY SPURS AT ANFIELD

Ibrahim Mustapha
By
Ibrahim Mustapha
Updated 07/05/2022 at 20:38 GMT
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
LIVERPOOL 1-1 TOTTENHAM
Liverpool’s title hopes have been dented after Jurgen Klopp’s side are held to a draw by Tottenham.
Liverpool knew a win would send them two points clear at the top of the Premier League table above Manchester City. Although a draw moves the Merseyside club into first, City – who have a game in hand - can go three clear with a win over Newcastle on Sunday.
Liverpool held by Tottenham as Spurs dent Reds' Premier League title hopes
90+5'
CORNER FOR LIVERPOOL
Emerson makes a crucial tackle on Diaz before he can get a shot away. The corner comes to nothing.
90+4'
BIG CHANCE SQUANDERED BY SPURS!
Winks' cross to the far post finds Hojbjerg free at the far post, but instead of attacking it he tries to square it for Kane and Liverpool can clear!
90+3'
Live comment icon
YELLOW FOR KEITA
The substitute is booked for fouling Kane.
Naby Keïta
Yellow card
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
Liverpool
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
90+2'
WILL WE SEE A WINNING GOAL?
Tottenham have defended resolutely this evening. A draw would certainly dent Liverpool's title hopes.
90'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR TOTTENHAM
Son comes off for Bergwijn.
Heung-Min Son
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Steven Bergwijn
On
Steven Bergwijn
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
90'
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
89'
SALAH COMES CLOSE!
Salah has a curling shot from outside the box, but a deflection off substitute Sanchez took it off course!
88'
Live comment icon
FABINHO COMES OFF
The Brazilian is replaced by Keita.
Fabinho
Off
Fabinho
Liverpool
Liverpool
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Naby Keïta
On
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
Liverpool
87'
TOTTENHAM BREAK AGAIN
On the Tottenham counter-attack, Davies burst down the left and gets the ball off Son on the overlap, but his cross veers wide and out for a goal-kick.
86'
HOJBJERG IS DOWN
The Denmark international is down in some discomfort after Tsimikas boots a cross into the back of his head. It gives the Spurs players time to get back and defend this corner. The cross into the box is nodded clear.
84'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR TOTTENHAM
Tottenham are taking their time over this change. Kulusevski makes way for Winks.
Dejan Kulusevski
Off
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Harry Winks
On
Harry Winks
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
81'
TOTTENHAM CORNER
Son's cross is directed towards Sanchez at the near post but Konate can head clear ahead of him.
79'
Live comment icon
YELLOW FOR FABINHO
The Brazilian's flailing arm unintentionally flies into the face of Son and he is booked.
Fabinho
Yellow card
Fabinho
Liverpool
Liverpool
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
77'
Live comment icon
SUB FOR TOTTENHAM
Sessegnon makes way for Sanchez.
Ryan Sessegnon
Off
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Davinson Sánchez
On
Davinson Sánchez
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
76'
LIVERPOOL CONTINUING TO COME FORWARD
Appeals for a penalty as Mane goes down in the box but referee Oliver waves away the half-hearted protests.
74'
Live comment icon
Luis Díaz
Goal
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
Liverpool
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Wide1
GOAL! LIVERPOOL EQUALISE THROUGH DIAZ!
What an important goal for Liverpool and it's Diaz who gets it! Diaz drops a shoulder and smashes a low shot on goal from outside the box. It takes a huge deflection off Bentancur and flies into the bottom corner! Liverpool are level!
72'
A CRUCIAL BLOCK FROM DAVIES!
Salah cuts inside and looks to unleash a goalbound shot, but Davies makes an excellent sliding block to deny the Egyptian. Davies has had a brilliant game.
69'
Live comment icon
YELLOW FOR SESSEGNON
The wingback drags Salah down outside the Tottenham box before he could storm in there, but it means Liverpool have a free-kick in a good position. It goes to waste, though, as Alexander-Arnold's cross evades everyone and goes out for a goal-kick.
Ryan Sessegnon
Yellow card
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
67'
Live comment icon
YELLOW FOR TSIMIKAS
The Greek international drags down Kulusevski and is booked for his troubles.