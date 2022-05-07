Premier League / Matchday 36
Anfield / 07.05.2022
LIVERPOOL 1-1 TOTTENHAM - REDS' PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE HOPES DENTED AFTER BEING HELD BY SPURS AT ANFIELD
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
LIVERPOOL 1-1 TOTTENHAM
Liverpool’s title hopes have been dented after Jurgen Klopp’s side are held to a draw by Tottenham.
Liverpool knew a win would send them two points clear at the top of the Premier League table above Manchester City. Although a draw moves the Merseyside club into first, City – who have a game in hand - can go three clear with a win over Newcastle on Sunday.
Liverpool held by Tottenham as Spurs dent Reds' Premier League title hopes
90+5'
CORNER FOR LIVERPOOL
Emerson makes a crucial tackle on Diaz before he can get a shot away. The corner comes to nothing.
90+4'
BIG CHANCE SQUANDERED BY SPURS!
Winks' cross to the far post finds Hojbjerg free at the far post, but instead of attacking it he tries to square it for Kane and Liverpool can clear!
90+3'
YELLOW FOR KEITA
The substitute is booked for fouling Kane.
Yellow card
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
90+2'
WILL WE SEE A WINNING GOAL?
Tottenham have defended resolutely this evening. A draw would certainly dent Liverpool's title hopes.
90'
SUB FOR TOTTENHAM
Son comes off for Bergwijn.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Steven Bergwijn
Tottenham Hotspur
90'
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
89'
SALAH COMES CLOSE!
Salah has a curling shot from outside the box, but a deflection off substitute Sanchez took it off course!
88'
FABINHO COMES OFF
The Brazilian is replaced by Keita.
Off
Fabinho
Liverpool
On
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
87'
TOTTENHAM BREAK AGAIN
On the Tottenham counter-attack, Davies burst down the left and gets the ball off Son on the overlap, but his cross veers wide and out for a goal-kick.
86'
HOJBJERG IS DOWN
The Denmark international is down in some discomfort after Tsimikas boots a cross into the back of his head. It gives the Spurs players time to get back and defend this corner. The cross into the box is nodded clear.
84'
SUB FOR TOTTENHAM
Tottenham are taking their time over this change. Kulusevski makes way for Winks.
Off
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Harry Winks
Tottenham Hotspur
81'
TOTTENHAM CORNER
Son's cross is directed towards Sanchez at the near post but Konate can head clear ahead of him.
79'
YELLOW FOR FABINHO
The Brazilian's flailing arm unintentionally flies into the face of Son and he is booked.
Yellow card
Fabinho
Liverpool
77'
SUB FOR TOTTENHAM
Sessegnon makes way for Sanchez.
Off
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Davinson Sánchez
Tottenham Hotspur
76'
LIVERPOOL CONTINUING TO COME FORWARD
Appeals for a penalty as Mane goes down in the box but referee Oliver waves away the half-hearted protests.
74'
Goal
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL EQUALISE THROUGH DIAZ!
What an important goal for Liverpool and it's Diaz who gets it! Diaz drops a shoulder and smashes a low shot on goal from outside the box. It takes a huge deflection off Bentancur and flies into the bottom corner! Liverpool are level!
72'
A CRUCIAL BLOCK FROM DAVIES!
Salah cuts inside and looks to unleash a goalbound shot, but Davies makes an excellent sliding block to deny the Egyptian. Davies has had a brilliant game.
69'
YELLOW FOR SESSEGNON
The wingback drags Salah down outside the Tottenham box before he could storm in there, but it means Liverpool have a free-kick in a good position. It goes to waste, though, as Alexander-Arnold's cross evades everyone and goes out for a goal-kick.
Yellow card
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
67'
YELLOW FOR TSIMIKAS
The Greek international drags down Kulusevski and is booked for his troubles.